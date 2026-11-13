Thomas Markle Sr History in Philippines Linked to Current Child Porn Charges

New letters reveal Thomas Markle Sr had a long-term relationship in Manila during the late 1980s. This history emerges as he faces federal child porn charges in Florida.

Thomas Markle Sr has admitted to engaging in sex tourism in the Philippines with adult women, but new evidence reveals a deeper emotional entanglement during his stay in Manila in the late 1980s. The estranged father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, appears to have left a local woman distraught and abandoned after he departed the country. This revelation coincides with his current federal custody in Florida on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

Decades-Old Letters Reveal Emotional Bond

Thomas Markle Sr formed a close bond with a Filipina woman during his time in Manila after splitting from his second wife, Doria Ragland. He used a thinly veiled version of his own name while traveling in that period, including sending money to a family member of his lover using that assumed name. This suggests he had something to hide from his public identity. The woman, whose identity is protected, poured her heart out to Markle in typed letters seen by the Daily Mail after he returned to Los Angeles.

Also read The six England players Thomas Tuchel needs to give a chance

In one of the correspondence pieces, the woman begs Markle to pick up the phone so she can hear his voice. She writes that she is always worried and crying because she thinks he does not love her anymore. The letter highlights her distress after he left, noting that he had promised to return in December but failed to do so. She describes her life becoming boring and losing hope of seeing him in person, leading to sleeplessness and loss of appetite.

Allegations of Abandonment and Financial Support

The correspondence indicates that Thomas Markle Sr ignored the woman's attempts to speak with him decades ago. She states that she tried to call him but nobody answered. She mentions being very sick at the time but still wanting to hear his voice to find happiness. The missive expresses sadness over his sudden decision to leave the Philippines, suggesting he became bored with the situation. The letter is not dated, but reports confirm Markle was in the Philippines in 1988.

Advertisement

Another letter, written around Valentine's Day, shows the woman thanking Markle for sending money before Christmas while rebuking him for ghosting her. She questions why she keeps writing without receiving any letters in return. She asks if he received her Christmas greeting cards and provides two phone numbers for him to call. She optimistically states that he can call her as soon as he receives the letter, pleading for contact when she feels lonely.

Current Legal Troubles and Federal Investigation

Meghan's 82-year-old father is currently in federal custody in Florida after being charged with possessing child sex abuse material found at his rented storage units in Los Angeles. The Daily Mail alerted the FBI to a stash of child porn inside the storage unit Markle rented until June 2024 near his former home in Rosarito, Mexico. A week after the tip, he was arrested after federal agents seized approximately 78 items containing suspected child sexual abuse images from two spaces Markle had rented in Los Angeles.

Irony of Past Travels and Future Plans

The Daily Mail uncovered a trove of items from his abandoned Mexico storage unit, including an undated image of him on a bed with his arm wrapped around a young Asian female, both fully clothed. The same female appears alone and naked in several other pictures in the unit. Markle's arrest came after the Daily Mail uncovered these items, leading to his booking into the Pinellas County Jail on Tuesday. The court heard he allegedly cut off his GPS ankle tag while on house arrest.

Ironically, the woman from the 1980s suggests the two of them take a vacation to Cebu, where Markle lived between January 2025 and May 2026. This detail highlights a confusing timeline in the reports, as the past relationship occurred in the 1980s while the residence dates are listed in the future. The current legal proceedings against Thomas Markle Sr continue to unfold in Florida courts, with the FBI actively investigating the seized materials. The connection between his past personal life in the Philippines and his present legal issues remains a focal point of public interest.