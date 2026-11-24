The Duchess of Sussex's father faces federal indictment for possessing child sexual abuse material discovered in California storage units, carrying a mandatory 20-year sentence.

The Duchess of Sussex's estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr, has officially been indicted by a federal grand jury on serious child pornography charges. The 82-year-old man now faces two counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, a charge that carries a statutory minimum prison sentence of 20 years if he is convicted. This legal development follows the alleged discovery of film negatives depicting children in sexually explicit poses inside his storage units.

Federal Indictment And Prison Sentencing

The formal indictment releases the specific legal allegations against Thomas Markle Sr, confirming that he is now facing a statutory minimum of 20 years in federal prison should a jury find him guilty. He is currently being held in federal custody in Florida while authorities process the case. Although he is also facing potential charges in the Philippines, he remains in US custody as the primary investigation unfolds. The upcoming arraignment in the US District Court of Los Angeles will formally present these charges to the defendant in the coming weeks.

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Discovery Of Evidence In Philippines And US

The multinational criminal investigation began after Thomas Markle Jr, aged 60, allegedly discovered a hoard of child sexual abuse material at the home he formerly shared with his father in Cebu, Philippines. Thomas Markle Jr reportedly reported the location of two Los Angeles storage units to the FBI, claiming he had previously been unaware of the contents. During the subsequent raid on these California facilities, FBI agents seized approximately 78 items. These items included slides, film negatives, and books that investigators suspect contain illegal child pornography.

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Details Of Seized Material And Victims

Court documents released by the FBI detail the disturbing nature of the seized evidence. Among the negatives developed by investigators were photos that appeared to have been taken several decades ago. Some images allegedly showed Markle sexually abusing young girls at a motel in the Philippines. Other photos reportedly depicted Markle with children in various stages of undress at what the FBI believes to be the Anahaw Lodge motel. The indictment specifies that at least one image involved a prepubescent minor, while another showed a minor who had not attained 12 years of age.

Storage Unit History And Next Legal Steps

Thomas Markle Sr had been renting the Los Angeles storage units since 2008. According to a criminal complaint, he continued to make autopay payments for these units as recently as last month, indicating ongoing awareness of the facility. He is now scheduled to be officially arraigned on the possession charges in the near future. This arraignment will occur in the US District Court of Los Angeles, marking the next formal step in the federal legal proceedings against the Duchess of Sussex's father.