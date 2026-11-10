Thomas Markle Sr Jailed For Tampering With GPS Monitor Ahead Of Trial

Thomas Markle Sr has been jailed for attempting to remove his ankle monitor. The Duchess of Sussex's father faces child sex abuse image charges after the incident.

Thomas Markle Sr has been sent to federal custody after prosecutors reported that he attempted to cut off a court-ordered electronic ankle monitor. The Duchess of Sussex's eighty-two-year-old father was detained following this violation of his release conditions.

Tampering With Electronic Monitoring Device

U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli stated that Markle tried to remove the location tracking device at one forty-five am local time on Tuesday morning. This action occurred just days after a federal judge allowed him to remain out of custody pending trial for alleged possession of child sex abuse images.

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The retired lighting engineer was required to wear the GPS tag while awaiting his legal proceedings. Prosecutors confirmed that the suspect actively sought to disable the monitoring equipment, which led directly to the revocation of his bail and his immediate transfer to federal custody without bond.

Federal Investigation And Evidence Seizure

Markle was initially arrested by the FBI at a dementia care home in Florida on Friday. This arrest followed the seizure of approximately seventy-eight items from two storage units near Los Angeles that he had rented since twenty-o eight.

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Agents discovered slides, film negatives, and books containing suspected child sex abuse material during the search. Two of the images allegedly depict an adult man whom a witness positively identified as Markle alongside a nude young girl. Court documents indicate the man appears to be in his thirties or forties, suggesting the alleged abuse dates back decades given Markle is now eighty-two.

A third image reportedly shows a nude young girl in a room that appears to be part of a motel chain in the Philippines. The investigation began last month after Thomas Markle Jr reported his father to police in the Philippines and the FBI after finding illegal images in his belongings in Cebu City.

Legal Proceedings And Future Hearings

A justice department spokesperson later confirmed that Markle's bail had been officially revoked. He has been taken into federal custody after a judge ordered him jailed without bond due to the serious nature of the tampering allegation.

The Marshal Service also confirmed that Markle had been refused readmission to the dementia care home where he was living prior to his arrest. He has since been residing with his daughter, Samantha Markle, in Florida while the legal process unfolds.

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A judge has ordered Markle to undergo a mental competency exam at his first scheduled court hearing. This hearing is set to take place on November twentieth, marking the next significant step in the judicial review of his case.