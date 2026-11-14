Tuchel to brief England players on Uefa anti-racism protocols before Spain match

Thomas Tuchel will remind England players of Uefa's three-step anti-racism protocol before Sunday's Nations League fixture against Spain in Madrid, England's first match in the city since racist chanting marred a 2004 friendly at the Bernabeu.

Manager Thomas Tuchel will remind England's players of Uefa's anti-racism protocols before Sunday's Nations League fixture against Spain in Madrid, the team's first match in the Spanish capital since a notorious friendly at Real Madrid's Bernabeu stadium in 2004.

That 2004 fixture was overshadowed by racist chanting directed at England's black players, including Ashley Cole and Rio Ferdinand. Spain's football federation was fined last month and ordered to play their next friendly match with a partial stadium closure after fans sang Islamophobic and xenophobic chants about Muslims during a game against Egypt. Sunday's fixture takes place at Atletico Madrid's home, the Metropolitano.

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Tuchel reminds squad of anti-racism protocol

Tuchel said the squad had held a similar discussion before the September 2025 game against Serbia in Belgrade. We had a same discussion before the Serbia game, Tuchel said. There is a protocol in place. Maybe we take our five minutes to inform the players about the protocol if there is a precedent in Madrid.

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European governing body Uefa, the organiser of the Nations League, has a three-step protocol to handle incidents of discrimination inside stadiums. It is designed to give referees the power to halt matches, and even abandon games if racist behaviour continues. In the first instance, referees halt the match and request an announcement on the public address system.

Then, if discrimination continues, officials can stop the game for five to 10 minutes and take the players from the field. If issues continue after the second stoppage, the game can be abandoned. It's important that the players know about the protocol, Tuchel said. And then, yeah, we will give our answers if stuff like this happens.

England seek Nations League group victory

Best answers are on the pitch. On the sporting side, victory would ensure England win their Nations League group and earn a more favourable quarter-final draw. World champions Spain, however, are unbeaten in 43 matches, including a 3-2 win at Wembley in September. It's important that we play with the same mindset that we played at home, and attack them and try to make it a physical game, and try to impose our strength, Tuchel added.

It is a team that has forgotten how to lose, so it requires a top performance first of all, and if we can deliver this performance, it will give us a big boost.