Tuchel Nears England Squad Picks for Croatia and Spain Nations League Games

Thomas Tuchel is weighing up his England squad for the final Nations League group games, with places still up for grabs and fringe players pushing for call-ups.

Thomas Tuchel is preparing to name his England squad for the final Nations League group games of the year, with home and away fixtures against Croatia and Spain to come.

A 7-0 demolition of Croatia in the last match left the Three Lions all but certain of qualification for the knockout stage. But with games at home to Croatia and then in Spain, England could still secure top spot before March's quarter-finals. Tuchel likes to reference credit in the bank for players who have performed for him in the past.

Also read James Tarkowski urges Thomas Tuchel to hand Everton sensation Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall an England call-up

Some of the stars who helped England reach the semi-finals of the World Cup were missing from the previous squad because of injury issues. It will be interesting to see who Tuchel selects for these two big games after some impressive performances. Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice and many others are now stonewall selections. The intrigue is around the remaining few spots still seemingly up for grabs.

Young Fulham Midfielder King Impresses Tuchel

Josh King is a 19-year-old Fulham midfielder who has already been close to a senior-team debut. King travelled to the US as part of the preparation squad before the World Cup, along with Alex Scott, Ethan Nwaneri and Rio Ngumoha. Scott and Ngumoha have already made their debuts for the senior side and Nwaneri is currently on loan at Borussia Dortmund.

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Tuchel said in his last press conference how King is close to a senior call-up and the midfielder has impressed for the under-21s too. King's biggest challenge will be finding a chance to shine in his favoured number 10 position, with Bellingham being England's best player and the position being one of real strength for the Three Lions.

There are a lack of number nines in the English game and the job of being Harry Kane's understudy is harder than it sounds. Kane has just won the Ballon d'Or, likes to play almost every minute for his country and is the captain, record goalscorer and arguably the best player in Tuchel's side.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been selected in the squads pre and post the World Cup but, despite doing well for Leeds, it has not quite clicked for him under Tuchel and he was given just 15 minutes in two substitute appearances in the last window. Tuchel has started to use Bellingham as the back-up to Kane but he could opt for more of a prospect in his squad in this shorter window and turn to Lankshear.

Lankshear Prolific Striker for Middlesbrough

Will Lankshear has been prolific for Middlesbrough this season. The 21-year-old striker, who like Kane started at Tottenham before being sold to Middlesbrough this summer for 20m pounds, has scored 15 goals in all competitions so far this campaign. He has scored 13 goals in as many games in the Championship, helping Middlesbrough to the top of the division.

He only made his debut for the under-21s during the last international window and scored in that game so it would be quite a rise for a player who is not in the Premier League. Tuchel is aware of Lankshear and with a lack of number nines across the age groups it could be an interesting option for a manager who is not afraid of making big calls.

He did miss Middlesbrough's loss to Wrexham on Wednesday with a tweaked hamstring but could return in time for Saturday. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is an Everton number 10 who has turned down call-ups to play for the Republic of Ireland as he focuses on his dream of trying to represent the Three Lions. He has been one of the Toffees' standout performers having scored two goals and registered two assists in all competitions, helping Everton to seventh in the league.

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Dewsbury-Hall, 28, is a clever technician with an eye for a pass and his ability on the ball would likely suit international football. But team-mate James Garner, who Tuchel called a mini-Valverde, was called up before Dewsbury-Hall when there were dropouts in the last international break with that showing perhaps he has more to do to get on Tuchel's radar.

Gibbs-White Dedication Valued by Tuchel

Morgan Gibbs-White was probably the unluckiest player to be left out of the initial squad last time around when Tuchel got his players together in September. But the Nottingham Forest midfielder was called up as a late replacement after a number of high profile pull-outs and left a family holiday to join up with the Three Lions squad. Tuchel values that kind of dedication and referenced the willingness of Gibbs-White, 26, to join up in the last camp.

The Forest captain featured during every game of the last break although he did not start a game. But with Forest struggling at the bottom end of the table and competing against the likes of Bellingham, Phil Foden, Cole Palmer and Eberechi Eze, the midfielder could miss out again. The Arsenal defender missed the World Cup with a knee injury that saw him also miss the Champions League final.

White then missed the first England squad of this campaign with injury, with Tuchel saying the 29-year-old would have been called up if he had been fit, citing his partnership with Bukayo Saka as potentially good for the Three Lions. White has been unlucky since he ended his international hiatus to return in March.

White Adds Quality Defensive Option Arsenal

But White has been available for all but one of Arsenal's games this season and would add a quality defensive option at right-back if selected, especially with Reece James missing through injury. Jordan Henderson has not been in the England set-up since the World Cup, where he fell over an advertising hoarding following England's win over Mexico in the Azteca Stadium and broke his arm.

Many would have thought the 36-year-old's international career was over but Henderson, then at Brentford, made a move to Chelsea as they looked to add experience to their young squad. After recovering from the arm injury, Henderson has surprised some to become an important part of the Chelsea midfield, starting five games in a row and scoring twice in a win over Bournemouth, before he missed the Blues' win over Manchester United with injury.