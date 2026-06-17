Harry Redknapp warns that a poor World Cup could see Thomas Tuchel quit despite a contract extension, while questioning the lack of creative dribblers in modern English football.

Thomas Tuchel has taken on one of the most arduous tasks in world football-the England manager's job-and Harry Redknapp has warned that a disastrous World Cup could prompt the German tactician to quit, despite a contract extension already being signed.

The England national team embarks on another quest to end a six-decade drought for a major trophy. Tuchel, who boasts domestic and Champions League titles from his spells at Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich, began his tenure in 2025. He oversaw flawless World Cup qualification, securing maximum points without conceding a goal, yet his brand of football has critics comparing it to predecessor Gareth Southgate's approach. The Football Association, confident in Tuchel's ability, extended his contract through Euro 2028.

However, eyebrows were raised given his lack of proven success in high-stakes tournaments. Questions loom over what would happen to those terms should England exit the 2026 World Cup in North America without distinction. Harry Redknapp, the former Tottenham and West Ham manager, expressed skepticism about the early extension. He suggested that if England's campaign turns disastrous, Tuchel would face intense public scrutiny-a pressure that has felled even legendary managers like Bobby Robson and Graham Taylor.

Redknapp argued that the extension felt premature and that Tuchel should have earned it on the field. He anticipated that a poor World Cup performance would lead to such overwhelming criticism that Tuchel might choose to step down regardless of his contract. Tuchel has already stirred discussion with his squad selection for the 2026 World Cup. Some fan favorites were omitted, which Redknapp lamented, noting a decline in creative, dribbling English players who can excite fans.

He praised Cole Palmer (though omitted), Phil Foden, and Eberechi Eze for their ability to change games, but criticized the modern emphasis on sterile, possession-based football in academies. Redknapp longs for more one-on-one dribbling and risk-taking from wingers-a trait he feels is disappearing. England begins their World Cup journey against Croatia in Arlington, Texas, with hopes high but uncertainties lingering.

Meanwhile, BuzzBallz, a ready-to-drink brand, is celebrating England's 60-year trophy drought by giving away 21,866 products to fans who share entertaining social media content placing BuzzBallz in unexpected tournament-related settings





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Thomas Tuchel England Manager World Cup 2026 Harry Redknapp Three Lions Contract Extension Euro 2028 Player Selection Creative Dribbling Buzzballz Promotion

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