The article explores the shocking omission of former England football favorites from Thomas Tuchel's World Cup squad and delves into various implications, concerns, and the possibility of avoiding a similar circus surrounding his squad, inspired by the 20th anniversary of the WAG takeover.

It was a brutal cull of former England football favorites that ignited outrage, with fans joining axed players and their stunned families in disbelief. One of the most shocking omissions was Manchester United's Harry Maguire , who was left out of the squad despite winning 67 caps for England.

His wife Fern was 'beyond devastated' by his decision. Another notable exclusion was Manchester City's Phil Foden, whose young son Ronnie expressed distress at being left out. Manager Thomas Tuchel chose Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa, Djed Spence, and Dan Burn for the World Cup. While some insiders speculate that Tuchel's selection cull may be driven by his desire to avoid a similar circus surrounding the squad as in Germany during the 2006 World Cup, this remains to be seen.

Maguire, who has a history of trouble, was sentenced to 15 months in prison in Greece for non-serious assault, resisting arrest, and attempted bribery. Foden, too, was involved in a fight on vacation and sent home from the team camp.

The annals of this year's World Cup could prove interesting, as it marks the 20th anniversary of the WAG takeover, and some are wondering if this could be a twist that avoided a similar scene to the one that unfolded in Germany four decades ago





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England Football World Cup 2022 Thomas Tuchel Phil Foden Harry Maguire Cull Of Favorites Concerns World Cup Implications WAG Takeover Baden-Baden

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