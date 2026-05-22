Thora Birch Comes Out as Bisexual at 35th Anniversary of Iconic Gay Bar The Abbey

Actress Thora Birch has come out as bisexual at the 35th anniversary celebration of the iconic gay bar The Abbey in West Hollywood. Birch, 44, spoke about the importance of finding a supportive community and shared her thoughts on the upcoming mayoral election in Los Angeles.

Hocus Pocus star Thora Birch came out as bisexual at the 35th anniversary celebration of the iconic gay bar The Abbey in West Hollywood on Wednesday.

The 44-year-old actress opened up about her sexuality as she shared a wholesome message of support for the LGBTQ+ community at the anniversary event. As a hometown girl, I'm always here to show my support for the community, which shaped so much of who I am and my identity as well, being a bi person, she told Us Weekly at the event.

The American Beauty star, who has been married to Michael Benton Adler since 2018 and attended the event with the film producer, began acting at a young age and stressed the importance of finding a supportive community. I don't want to get too political, but find your community where you can, and stand with them and stick with them and share that love that you share together, and reach it toward others, she continued.

That's the only way we're going to get through all this madness is just embracing one another. We have to stop fighting. Hocus Pocus star Thora Birch, now 44, came out as bisexual while attending an event in West Hollywood with her husband. She opened up about her sexuality as she shared a wholesome message of support for the LGBTQ+ community at the iconic bar, The Abbey, alongside her longtime husband Michael Benton Adler.

A rep for the actress also told the outlet that she grew up in West Hollywood and lived within walking distance of The Abbey, a place that always felt like home for Birch since it opened in 1991. At the celebration, she also offered her opinion on The Hills alum Spencer Pratt's run to become the next mayor of Los Angeles. Its a very passionate mayoral race this time around, Birch said.

I think there's an incredible amount of focus because of the divided way that people feel regarding how the fires were handled, she continued as she referenced the devastating Pacific Palisades fire last year, which also destroyed Pratt's home. She noted there are a lot of people with a lot of thoughts and a lot of opinions. When asked if she believes Pratt is the right person for the job, she said: I think strong leadership is always advisable.

I have no reason to think one way or the other about. She also opened up about forthcoming projects and said she would be open to filming a sequel for her 1995 film Now and Then. She previously starred alongside Christina Ricci, Demi Moore, Rosie O'Donnell, Melanie Griffith, Gaby Hoffman and Rita Wilson. She famously starred in the 1993 Halloween film Hocus Pocus at just age 11 and acted alongside Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy.

At the celebratory event, she spoke about how she was open to reprising her past roles for sequels and follow-up films if the opportunity presented itself. She also starred in the 1999 romantic comedy American Beauty. Another one of her noteworthy roles was opposite Scarlett Johansson in the 2001 flick Ghost World. Now and Then followed a group of childhood best friends navigating their teenage years and reconnecting in adulthood.

In the film, Birch played the younger version of Teeny, while Griffith portrayed her adult counterpart. Read More Thora Birch gets into tense argument with autograph seeker after BAFTA Tea Party Wilson recently made headlines when suggesting a sequel for the film released three decades ago. In response to that, Birch said: You know, I love Rita, and bless her heart, and I feel like all of us would love that.

I have no idea what that would look like, but it's a shared dream for sure, she continued before adding that she has no idea if there are active talks for a sequel. She also talked about her noteworthy role, in which the then-11-year-old starlet acted alongside Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy in the 1993 Halloween film Hocus Pocus. I feel like so many of my fans kind of wonder about, obviously, Dani Hocus Pocus.

I feel like Teeny, we know what happened with her, so that's good, she added. But it would be intriguing to see some of the other old standbys, like Enid from Ghost World. Who knows what she's up to? She's alive, probably.

However, she noted: I think there's also something nice about having them encapsulated





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Thora Birch Bisexuality The Abbey West Hollywood LGBTQ+ Community Spencer Pratt Los Angeles Mayoral Election Now And Then Hocus Pocus Ghost World American Beauty

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