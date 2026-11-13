Thorne Travel Viral Ad Sparks Debate on Christmas Marketing Trends

A 2014 Thorne Travel ad has gone viral again, contrasting sharply with criticism of John Lewis's latest campaign and reigniting the debate on festive advertising sincerity.

Britain's retail sector is once again engaging in its annual tradition of spending millions on Christmas advertising, hoping to capture consumer attention through celebrity endorsements and nostalgic song covers. Major high street names are leveraging their resources to secure both emotional connection and financial gain during the holiday season. However, this year's campaign cycle has faced significant scrutiny regarding its perceived excess and relevance to the current economic climate.

While established giants like Sainsbury's featuring the BFG and Waitrose starring Joe Wilkinson and Keira Knightley prepare their seasonal narratives, the spotlight has firmly landed on John Lewis. The department store's latest advertisement has sparked widespread debate after being criticized for promoting materialism during a period of financial hardship for many households.

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John Lewis Campaign Faces Backlash

John Lewis's current commercial stars Dame Kristin Scott Thomas as a glamorous grandmother who is initially denied a hug by her grandchildren. In an effort to win their affection, she travels across London via pedicab, which cost £72, to find the perfect gift that will finally earn her embrace.

The ad, set to music by Sam Fender, concludes with the slogan 'Don't give up on giving' after the grandmother creates a 'gran cave' equipped with disco balls and lights from the store. This narrative has drawn sharp criticism for emphasizing consumerism over genuine familial connection. Media commentator Sarah Vine described the advertisement as 'almost impossible to watch' for its perceived insincerity.

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Skepticism on Advertising Excess

The reaction to John Lewis has reignited broader discussions about whether modern festive advertisements are too slick and disconnected from reality. Public relations expert Mark Borkowski warned that the competitive 'arms race' between retailers risks destroying the magic that once defined seasonal marketing.

Many viewers feel that current campaigns are trying too hard to manipulate emotions, relying on high-production values rather than authentic storytelling. This sentiment has led consumers to look for alternative forms of engagement that feel more grounded and less commercialized.

Thorne Travel Video Resurfaces

Amidst the criticism of major retailers, a twenty-year-old video from Thorne Travel has unexpectedly gone viral. Originally released in 2014, the surreal clip features staff in the Scottish town of Kilwinning wearing matching pink dresses and performing low-budget stunts. The video includes absurd elements such as a man backflipping in a dress and a comically oversized ship captain costume.

The clip, which was originally shot as a thank-you gesture to the community after the agency moved to larger premises, has now been viewed over one million times on X. Its resurgence highlights a public appetite for content that is humorous and unpolished compared to the glossy productions of large corporations.

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Shona Thorne Responds to Fame

Shona Thorne, the founder of Thorne Travel, was alerted to the video's viral status by a customer who shared the news on WhatsApp. Although she acknowledged the renewed attention, Thorne expressed disagreement with the direction of major Christmas advertising. She criticized the John Lewis narrative, questioning whether it reflects healthy family interactions.

Thorne stated that if her own grandchildren refused to give her a hug, they would be required to apologize immediately. She emphasized that the original video was never intended to be an advertisement or to achieve viral fame. The inspiration for the 2014 production came from Virgin Atlantic's famous 2009 ad, Love at First Flight, which celebrated the airline's historic maiden voyage.