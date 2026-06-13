Thousands Attend Anti-Racism Rally in Belfast Following Knife Attack and Unrest

An estimated 3,000 people gathered for an anti-racism rally in Belfast, demonstrating solidarity and opposition to hate after days of violent unrest sparked by a knife attack. The rally featured speeches from political leaders, community activists, and ordinary citizens who contrasted the recent violence with a message of peace and inclusion. Organisers emphasized peaceful protest, and attendees chanted slogans welcoming refugees and asserting that the problem is evil and violence, not race. The event followed the stabbing of Stephen Ogilvie, who lost an eye and suffered severe injuries, and came as police arrested 23 people related to the disorder.

An anti-racism rally brought an estimated 3,000 people to the streets of Belfast in a show of solidarity and opposition to hate. The demonstration followed several days of violent unrest sparked by a knife attack that left Stephen Ogilvie with the loss of one eye and deep cuts to his head, face, and back.

Rally participants carried placards and chanted slogans such as racists go home and the problem is evil and violence, not race, while also declaring that refugees are welcome here. The crowds repeatedly asserted a collective identity with chants like who is Belfast, we are Belfast. The event featured speeches from political and community leaders who contrasted the recent violence with the gathering's peaceful message.

Matthew OToole, leader of the Opposition SDLP, expressed that he could previously have cried with anger, fear, and frustration at the hate on our streets but could now cry with joy at this demonstration of anti-racism and solidarity. Elaine Crory from the WRDA warned that the underlying issues driving racism remain unaddressed, noting that the police have arrested fewer people than were officially made homeless, implying a disparity in societal priorities.

Sinn Féin Lord Mayor Róis-Máire Donnelly, who had earlier been visited by police with a threat to her life, told the crowd that the city is stronger because of its diversity and that the Belfast she knows is resilient, compassionate, and welcoming. Mal O'Hara of the Green Party spoke about the immediate chilling thought that racist and fascist manipulators would use the horrific attack on Stephen Ogilvie as an excuse to target others, which subsequently happened.

Organisers had proactively posted protest safety tips, urging attendees to stay calm, focused, and peaceful. The rally was punctuated by moments both ordinary and symbolic, such as a newly married couple, Cara Bell and Matthew Richardson, joining the crowd after their ceremony at City Hall.

They described the recent unrest as really awful to witness but emphasized that events like the rally show the general feeling of people in Belfast is not one of hate, highlighting a week that has shown both the worst and the best of humanity in the city. A reference to Elon Musk by one speaker, noting his online calls for people to take to the streets after the attack, was met with boos from the crowd.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland reported that 23 people were arrested over the disorder, with 17 charged to court. The gathering outside City Hall stood as a direct response to the violence, aiming to reclaim the narrative and affirm a commitment to an inclusive Belfast amidst the trauma of the preceding days





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Belfast Anti-Racism Rally Knife Attack Stephen Ogilvie Unrest Solidarity Hate Crime Refugees PSNI Matthew Otoole Elaine Crory Róis-Máire Donnelly Mal O'hara Cara Bell Matthew Richardson

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