Thousands of Non-Ukrainians Enter Britain Through Refugee Visa Scheme

A government scheme designed for Ukrainian refugees has granted visas to thousands of individuals from various countries, raising concerns about its scope and purpose. The program, offering free visas, has seen nearly 3,500 non-Ukrainians enter the UK from 112 nations.

Thousands of migrants from various regions, including Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, have been granted entry into Britain through a government program originally designed to provide refuge for Ukrainian refugees.

The program, offering free visas, has seen nearly 3,500 visas issued to individuals from a diverse range of 112 countries. These nations include Iran, Iraq, India, Afghanistan, the Palestinian territories, and Nigeria, highlighting the broad scope of beneficiaries beyond the intended Ukrainian population.<\/p>

The schemes, encompassing the Family Scheme and the Homes for Ukraine sponsorship program, were established to assist Ukrainians fleeing the full-scale Russian invasion. Under the Family Scheme, Ukrainians could seek refuge if they had family residing in the UK, while the Homes for Ukraine program provided entry for those offered accommodation by British sponsors. Both initiatives, initiated under the previous government, have been sustained under the current administration as the conflict in Ukraine continues.<\/p>

The data reveals that non-Ukrainians now account for a significant portion of visa approvals, representing almost one in every 80 of the 279,223 applications granted by the government. Russians constitute the largest contingent of non-Ukrainians admitted under the visa scheme, with 588 individuals. Following closely are Nigerians (408), Afghans (294), Iraqis (161), Moldovans (152), Turks (149), Indians (124), Belarusians (107), Iranians (107), and Egyptians (106).<\/p>

Other nationalities admitted include Ghanaians (81), Syrians (65), Libyans (34), Palestinians (27), Vietnamese (18), Yemenis (17), Chileans (seven), and Argentines (three). The government's policy has faced criticism from various quarters, with some arguing that non-Ukrainians should not be allowed to utilize the visa scheme intended for Ukrainian refugees.<\/p>

The Home Office clarified that third-country nationals are only eligible if they apply as part of a family group that includes a Ukrainian national immediate family member, and they must apply simultaneously. The Ukrainian schemes are considered temporary and do not lead to settlement, reflecting the Ukrainian government's desire for its citizens to return home.<\/p>

The recent Home Office data, analyzed by The Telegraph, comes after a Palestinian family fleeing the war in Gaza successfully secured a court ruling last year, allowing them to enter Britain through the Ukrainian refugee scheme. This decision has raised concerns about the potential for the scheme to be exploited and used for purposes beyond its original intent.<\/p>

The family argued that they had no other viable means to seek refuge in the UK, while critics like Philip suggested that the European Convention of Human Rights had been misused to create a pathway for non-intended beneficiaries of the program. The Ukrainian visa schemes, initiated by the previous government, have been extended under the current Labour administration.<\/p>





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Thousands of Non-Ukrainian Migrants Enter UK Through Refugee SchemesApproximately 3,500 migrants from various countries, including Iran, Nigeria, and Afghanistan, have entered the UK using visa schemes designed for Ukrainian refugees. The schemes, initiated by the previous government and continued under the current administration, have drawn criticism for allowing non-Ukrainians to benefit. The Home Office clarified that third-country nationals can only be eligible if they apply with a Ukrainian family member.

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