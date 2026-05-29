Thousands of UK Flights Affected by Russian GPS Spoofing, Heatwave Brings Drowning Concerns

Thousands of commercial flights in the UK have experienced suspected Russian spoofing of onboard GPS systems, while a heatwave brings concerns of cold water shock and drowning.

Thousands of commercial flights in the UK have experienced suspected Russian spoofing of onboard GPS systems in the last year. British Airways, Jet2, and easyJet planes were among those affected, with over 1,500 British Airways flights, 57 Jet2 flights, and 46 easyJet flights experiencing GPS signal interference.

The incidents occurred mainly in eastern Europe, near the Russian border, where the Kremlin is accused of basing permanent GPS jammers. The UK Health Security Agency has issued a yellow heat health alert for eastern and South East England and London, warning of cold water shock and drowning due to the record-breaking heatwave. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the low 30s by Monday, and water-related incidents could increase during this time.

A man, a woman, and a child died after falling from a high-rise block of flats in south London, with their deaths being treated as unexpected. A new once-daily pill could help patients with incurable blood cancer live longer without the disease getting worse, according to researchers. The pill, which is added to a combination of drugs already used on the NHS, was found to help patients live well for longer.

Researchers presented their findings at the American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting in Chicago





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Russian GPS Spoofing UK Flights Heatwave Drowning Cold Water Shock

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