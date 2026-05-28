Thousands Queue for Bottled Water as Heatwave Drains Reservoirs and Exposes Leakage Issues

A heatwave in Kent left 8,000 homes without water, forcing residents to queue for supplies amid criticism of South East Water's high leakage rates; a new council-led partnership aims to improve resilience.

Thousands of residents in a British town have been forced to queue for bottled water in extreme heat after 8,000 homes were left without water.

South East Water reported that the outage in the Kent town of Whitstable followed soaring temperatures over a bank holiday weekend, which drove demand to such heights that regional reservoirs reached a critical level, according to incident manager Matthew Dean. Images from the scene depicted a long line of cars awaiting water at a Sainsbury's collection point, stretching along the A2990 and into the car park.

Attendants handed out multipacks of bottled water to those waiting in the scorching sun, and dozens were seen carrying their supplies away. Many local businesses, including cafes and restaurants, had to close early due to the lack of water, placing signs in windows to inform customers. The supply issues affected at least 14,000 people across Tankerton, Ashford, Ulcombe, Cranbrook, Coxheath, Headcorn, Herne Bay, Charing, Challock and Molash, with either low pressure or intermittent supply.

Yesterday, South East Water urged residents to use water only for essential purposes such as drinking, washing and cooking. This incident highlights ongoing problems: during the 2024-25 period, the company had an average leakage rate of 104.8 million litres per day, well above its target of 81 million litres per day, and leakage has been worsening since at least 2019/20.

In response, Kent County Council announced the creation of a Kent Water Resilience Partnership, to be chaired by council leader Linden Kemkaran. The partnership will bring together water companies, local authorities, regulators and other stakeholders to examine planning and performance, and to ensure proper scrutiny of how water issues are addressed.

Kemkaran stated that residents are fed up with supply disruptions and lack of clear information, and that while the council lacks direct power over water companies, it has a responsibility to stand up for Kent. The partnership aims to provide a single point of oversight for the whole system. The Daily Mail has approached South East Water for comment





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Water Supply Heatwave Kent South East Water Reservoirs Leakage Whitstable Queues Bottled Water Resilience Partnership

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