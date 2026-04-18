Three Arrested as Britain First March Sparks Tensions and Clashes in Manchester

Manchester city centre saw three arrests as far-right Britain First supporters and anti-racism counter-protestors clashed during a planned demonstration. Police deployed PAVA spray and enforced dispersal orders amid heightened tensions.

Tensions flared in Manchester city centre as far-right Britain First supporters and anti-racism counter-protestors clashed, leading to three arrests. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) confirmed that two counter-protestors were detained, one for failing to provide identification after being asked to remove a face covering, and another on suspicion of assaulting a police officer.

A third individual, a woman arrested on suspicion of breaching the peace, had her affiliation with either group unconfirmed. The arrests occurred amidst a demonstration involving approximately 1,000 Britain First followers who marched from Store Street near Manchester Piccadilly station to St Peter's Square.

A coalition of anti-racism groups, operating under the banner Resist Britain First, organized a counter-demonstration. Initially contained by police in Piccadilly Gardens, counter-protestors later moved towards St Peter's Square. GMP reported that counter-protestors attempted to breach police lines and engaged in physical altercations, prompting officers to deploy PAVA spray.

A segment of the protest also diverged, heading towards Manchester Town Hall where police encountered 'resistance' while dispersing individuals from a nearby counter-group. Fortunately, no members of the public sustained injuries.

The substantial police deployment was a direct response to concerns over GMP's handling of a previous Britain First demonstration in February, where violence erupted between far-right and counter-demonstrators, resulting in eleven arrests for offenses including public order violations, assault on emergency workers, and breach of dispersal notices.

In anticipation of Saturday's events, GMP was granted enhanced powers, including Section 34 and Section 60 orders, which authorize dispersal measures and provide officers with broader stop and search capabilities, including the mandate to require the removal of face coverings. Assistant Chief Constable Rick Jackson stated that a significant police presence was anticipated, aiming to ensure public safety and minimize disruption.

He emphasized that while protest and counter-protest were expected, officers would intervene against any behavior that escalated into criminality, while facilitating lawful expression of rights. Organizers of the main Britain First event had engaged with police to agree on a march route, and estimates suggested a turnout of around 1,000 for both the protest and counter-protest groups.

The operation aimed to balance the right to protest with the need to protect local communities, businesses, and visitors, ensuring a safe environment for all. The police's strategy focused on a visible and proactive approach to manage potential flashpoints and maintain order throughout the day's complex public assembly.





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Britain First Manchester Protest Counter-Protest Police Arrests Public Order

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