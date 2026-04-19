Three Arrested as Britain First Supporters and Counter-Protesters Clash in Manchester

Manchester city centre saw a tense stand-off on Saturday as Britain First supporters and anti-racism counter-protesters clashed. Three individuals were arrested, with police deploying PAVA spray and enhanced stop and search powers to manage the situation. No public injuries were reported, and police stated the majority of participants were able to gather safely.

Tensions flared in Manchester city centre on Saturday as supporters of Britain First and counter-demonstrators clashed, resulting in three arrests. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) confirmed that two of those taken into custody were counter-protesters, while the identity and affiliation of the third individual remain unclear.

One counter-protester was arrested for refusing to remove their face covering when requested by officers, and another faced arrest on suspicion of assaulting a police officer. The third arrest involved a woman suspected of breaching the peace, with no immediate information linking her to either protest group. Approximately 1,000 Britain First supporters convened on Store Street near Manchester Piccadilly station at midday before embarking on a march to St Peter's Square for a rally scheduled for 1.15pm. A counter-protest, organised by a coalition of anti-racism groups operating under the banner Resist Britain First, initially took place in Piccadilly Gardens before shifting its focus to St Peter's Square. GMP reported that counter-protesters attempted to breach police lines and initiated physical altercations, leading officers to deploy PAVA spray as a crowd management tactic. Furthermore, a smaller contingent of protesters deviated from the main route, moving along the side of Manchester Town Hall. Officers encountered resistance as they attempted to move this group away from a nearby counter-protest contingent. No injuries to members of the public were reported during the events. A substantial police presence was deployed to manage the demonstrations, a measure implemented following accusations that GMP had lost control during a prior Britain First event in February. That earlier demonstration, a 'march for remigration,' saw 11 arrests following clashes between protesters and counter-demonstrators organised by Stand Up To Racism. Arrests on that occasion related to public order offences, breach of peace, assault on an emergency worker, assault, and breach of a dispersal notice. In preparation for Saturday's events, GMP was granted enhanced powers to deal with potential troublemakers. A Section 34 dispersal order was enacted across the city centre until 8pm, granting officers the authority to disperse individuals causing or likely to cause anti-social behaviour. Additionally, a Section 60 order empowered officers with enhanced stop and search capabilities, including the power to require the removal of face coverings. The force had anticipated the presence of up to 1,000 Britain First protesters and a similar number of counter-protesters. However, the organizers of the main demonstration had liauded with police, agreeing on a designated march route. Assistant Chief Constable Rick Jackson commended the efforts of officers and the collaborative planning with partners, stating that the presence of hundreds of officers ensured that diverse groups could gather safely without significant issues arising. He emphasised the force's commitment to supporting the right to peaceful protest while minimizing disruption to the general public





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Britain First Manchester Protest Counter-Protest Arrests Greater Manchester Police

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Britain First to march through Manchester tomorrow as police issue statement on huge operationAround 1,000 Britain First protesters are expected to march through Manchester city centre, with a counter-protest also set to take place

Read more »

Metrolink trams in Manchester city centre suspended as Britain First and counter protesters gatherTram services have been suspended due to crowds gathering in the city centre at the Britain First protest

Read more »

Britain First Manchester march LIVE updates as hundreds of protesters and counter demonstrators gatherHundreds of officers were deployed to police the march and rally. Counter protests were being held nearby as Britain First demonstrators gathered.

Read more »

Britain First Manchester march LIVE updates as hundreds of protesters and counter demonstrators gatherHundreds of officers were deployed to police the march and rally. Counter protests were being held nearby as Britain First demonstrators gathered.

Read more »

Three Arrested as Britain First March Sparks Tensions and Clashes in ManchesterManchester city centre saw three arrests as far-right Britain First supporters and anti-racism counter-protestors clashed during a planned demonstration. Police deployed PAVA spray and enforced dispersal orders amid heightened tensions.

Read more »

Police issue update on number of arrests as Britain First and counter protesters gather in Manchester'The vast majority of both sides caused no issues for our officers'

Read more »