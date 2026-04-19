Three Arrested as Britain First Supporters and Counter-Protesters Clash in Manchester

Manchester city centre saw three arrests on Saturday following confrontations between Britain First supporters and anti-racism counter-protesters. Police deployed PAVA spray and enhanced powers to manage the demonstrations.

Clashes erupted in Manchester city centre on Saturday as supporters of the far-right group Britain First and counter-protesters, organized under the banner of Resist Britain First , confronted each other. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) reported three arrests. Two individuals were apprehended as counter-protesters. One counter-protester was arrested for refusing to remove a face covering when requested by officers and failing to provide identification.

Another counter-protester was taken into custody on suspicion of assaulting a police officer. The third arrest involved a woman suspected of breaching the peace; her affiliation with either protest group is currently unknown. Approximately 1,000 Britain First supporters convened on Store Street, beneath Manchester Piccadilly station, from midday before commencing a march towards St Peter's Square for a rally scheduled for 1:15 PM. In parallel, a counter-demonstration, organized by a coalition of anti-racism organizations under the name Resist Britain First, initially took place in Piccadilly Gardens. Police later facilitated the movement of counter-protesters to St Peter's Square. GMP stated that counter-protesters attempted to breach police lines and engaged in physical altercations, prompting officers to deploy PAVA spray. The force also noted that a segment of the protest broke away and moved along the side of Manchester Town Hall. Officers encountered resistance while attempting to move this group away from a nearby counter-protest contingent. There were no reported injuries to members of the public. A substantial police presence was deployed following accusations that GMP had lost control during a previous Britain First demonstration in February, a march for remigration, which saw eleven arrests for offenses including public order violations, breach of the peace, assault on an emergency worker, assault, and breach of a dispersal notice. For Saturday's event, GMP was granted enhanced powers to manage potential troublemakers. A Section 34 dispersal order was in effect throughout the city centre until 8 PM, granting officers the authority to remove individuals causing or likely to cause anti-social behavior. Additionally, a Section 60 order empowered officers with enhanced stop and search capabilities and the right to demand the removal of face coverings. The force had anticipated a significant turnout, estimating up to a thousand protesters from Britain First and a thousand counter-protesters. However, organizers of the main Britain First event had liaised with police regarding the planned route. Assistant Chief Constable Rick Jackson commented on the operation, stating that additional officers were deployed to uphold the right to peaceful protest while minimizing disruption to the public. He commended the efforts of officers and the planning with partners, which he credited for allowing hundreds of individuals from various groups to assemble safely without major incidents





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Britain First Manchester Protests Arrests Counter-Protests

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