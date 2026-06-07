Three British Men Plead Guilty in Canadian Court Over Restaurant Owner's Death

Three British men, Robert Evans, Robert Busby Evans, and Barry Evans, have pleaded guilty in a Canadian court over the death of a restaurant owner, Sharif Rahman. The men were charged by Canadian prosecutors after the death of Mr. Rahman in Ontario during August 2023.

Three British men accused of involvement in the death of a restaurant owner have pleaded guilty in a Canadian court. The men, who are from the same family, were charged by Canadian prosecutors after the death of Sharif Rahman in Ontario during August 2023.

Robert Evans, 25, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with Mr Rahman's death. He is due to be sentenced on July 10. His father, Robert Busby Evans, 47, and his uncle, Barry Evans, 54, both admitted being an accessory after the fact to commit an indictable offence, and were each sentenced to 21 months in jail. Robert Evans junior was accused of striking Mr Rahman outside The Curry House restaurant in Owen Sound.

The assault is said to have taken place in a dispute over an unpaid restaurant bill and Mr Rahman died in hospital a week after the incident. Barry Evans is said to have been aware of this incident and to have driven his nephew 40 miles away in order to avoid him being apprehended. He is said to have told his nephew to run before letting him get in his car.

Robert Busby Evans is alleged to have booked his son a one-way flight back to the UK from Canada. He is also said to have been aware that his son had struck someone when he did so. All three men are believed to be from Manchester, but they were extradited from Scotland after hearings in Edinburgh Sheriff Court last October.

During the first hearing, defence agent Sarah Loosemore said Robert Busby Evans had decided it would be appropriate for these matters to be dealt with under the Canadian justice system. The sheriff confirmed this with him, telling him: 'I'm told you've consented to extradition. That is something you cannot change your mind about, you cannot take that back.

' The sheriff made similar confirmations with the other two men. The assault is said to have taken place in a dispute over an unpaid restaurant bill and Mr Rahman died in hospital a week after the incident





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