Three British Women Missing in South Africa After Flight Disruption

Liz Osborne, Kimberlee Langley, and Mel Wright have been reported missing in South Africa after missing their return flight to the UK. Their families are urging for information regarding their whereabouts.

Three British citizens have disappeared in South Africa, leaving their families in the United Kingdom with urgent fears for their safety. Liz Osborne, Kimberlee Langley, and Mel Wright were expected to return to their home in Market Harborough by early November, but they have not been heard from since their scheduled departure window passed.

Missing Travelers Flight Details

The trio arrived in South Africa on October 22 and were originally booked to fly back to the UK between October 30 and November 1. Their absence was confirmed when they failed to report in or board their scheduled flight home. Local reports suggest that the aircraft they were meant to travel on may have experienced significant delays or diversions through France, complicating the initial timeline of their disappearance.

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Courtney Osborne, the daughter of Liz Osborne, took the lead in raising awareness of the situation. She officially filed a missing person report with authorities on November 4. Courtney has made public appeals for any information that might shed light on the women's whereabouts, emphasizing the urgency of the situation as days turn into weeks without contact.

Family Statements Urging Action

In a direct plea posted online, Courtney Osborne clarified the status of her mother and her companions. She stated that Liz Osborne has been officially declared a missing person, along with her cousin Kimberlee Langley and Kimberlee's friend Mel Wright. Courtney reiterated that the group originally intended to leave the country on October 22 and return around October 30 or November 1.

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The family is now asking anyone with any information, no matter how small, to contact them or the police immediately. The uncertainty surrounding whether the women ever boarded the plane or arrived safely in Johannesburg has left relatives in a state of high anxiety. The UK Foreign Office has been contacted for an official comment regarding the consular assistance being provided to the families.

Context of Safety Concerns

This disappearance follows a deeply troubling incident from last year involving Lorna McSorley, a British tourist who vanished while hiking in South Africa. Lorna McSorley, aged 71 from Teignmouth, Devon, disappeared in September 2025 after going for a walk with her partner, Leon Probert. The couple had left their hotel at the Ghost Mountain Inn in the KwaZulu-Natal province to look for local wildlife.

Leon Probert, 82, returned to the hotel to retrieve his hat, leaving Lorna to continue her walk alone. She was never seen again. An extensive search operation was conducted in the surrounding area, but she was not found. Her disappearance has been attributed by some locals to muti killings, where human body parts are harvested for traditional medicine.

Muti Beliefs and Local Context

The northern area of the KwaZulu-Natal province is known for strong muti beliefs. While many rituals involve plant or animal parts, some practitioners believe that powerful charms require human remains. These spells are often sought by wealthy individuals, business leaders, or politicians seeking advantage or protection.

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Lorna McSorley's brother, Geoff Sheward, has publicly urged authorities to treat her case as a murder investigation rather than a simple missing persons inquiry. He expressed the family's anguish in being unable to grieve or settle her affairs due to the lack of closure. This recent case of three missing British women raises fresh concerns about tourist safety in the region.

Ongoing Investigation Status

Authorities are currently investigating the movements of Liz Osborne, Kimberlee Langley, and Mel Wright. The potential connection to flight disruptions and diversions adds a layer of complexity to the search efforts. Families remain in limbo, awaiting any sign of the women or information from South African police.

The situation highlights the risks associated with international travel, particularly in regions with known issues related to traditional magic practices. Investigators are working to determine if the women's disappearance is linked to the broader safety concerns that have plagued the tourism sector in South Africa recently. Updates on the investigation are expected as authorities process the initial reports and witness statements.