Three Elderly Siblings Found Dead in New Jersey Home After Disturbing 911 Note

Authorities investigate the deaths of three elderly siblings in New Jersey after a postal worker discovered a frantic '911 inside' note. Autopsies are pending to determine the cause of death.

Three elderly individuals were discovered deceased inside a residence in New Jersey following the discovery of a concerning message by a postal employee. The incident was reported on Friday when the postal worker located a note taped to the front door of the property. The message explicitly stated '911 inside', accompanied by two drawings of frowning faces with X's for eyes positioned next to the mailbox.

The NBC 10 outlet reported that the visual cues on the door served as a critical distress signal that prompted an immediate response from local authorities. The presence of the drawings and the urgent text indicated a serious situation was unfolding within the home, leading to the grim discovery of the bodies by law enforcement officers who arrived at the scene.

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Neighbors Recall Respectable Siblings

David Babcock, a resident in the same neighborhood, shared his shock with reporters after learning of the tragedy. Although he admitted that he was not entirely surprised that something negative had occurred in the house, he never anticipated that his neighbors would be found dead. Babcock revealed that the household consisted of two brothers and their sister who had lived in the area for several decades.

According to Babcock, the siblings were well-regarded members of the community who did not cause trouble for others. He noted that one of the brothers had been employed at a Boscov's store for forty years, while the sister worked professionally as a school crossing guard. Their long-standing presence and polite demeanor contrasted sharply with the violent nature of the current investigation.

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Police Investigation And Public Safety

The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office has officially stated that there is no ongoing threat to the general public. Investigators are currently working to piece together the events that led to the deaths of the three siblings. The office confirmed that autopsies are pending, which means the exact medical cause of death remains unknown at this stage of the inquiry.

Law enforcement agencies are treating the case with caution as they await forensic results. The Daily Mail attempted to contact the Mount Holly Police Department for additional official comments regarding the specific circumstances surrounding the discovery. Authorities are continuing their standard procedures to ensure all evidence is properly collected and analyzed.

Home Condition And Community Reaction

Before the bodies were found, a neighbor had previously reported concerns about the condition of the home to police. This individual alleged that the bodies were discovered with a significant amount of blood present in the residence. The neighbor's earlier report suggests that the situation may have been deteriorating for some time prior to the tragic outcome.

Babcock mentioned that residents in the area had long suspected that the house should be condemned. He stated that many people believed the authorities should have intervened earlier by sending the siblings to a group home. This perspective highlights a long-standing community concern about the welfare and living conditions of the elderly siblings in question.