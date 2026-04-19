Three Everyday Habits Worsening Hay Fever, Warns Pharmacist

A leading pharmacist has identified three common daily practices that could be unknowingly aggravating hay fever symptoms for millions in Britain, alongside offering practical advice for relief.

Millions of people across Britain grapple with the discomfort of hay fever every spring as pollen counts soar. However, a pharmacist has issued a warning that three common daily habits may be unintentionally exacerbating symptoms for many. Hay fever is a prevalent allergic reaction to pollen, a fine powder released by various plants. Despite efforts to avoid this airborne allergen, it can easily infiltrate homes, vehicles, and workplaces.

Upon contact with the eyes or respiratory passages, pollen triggers irritation, leading to a cascade of symptoms. These typically include sneezing fits, persistent coughing, nasal congestion or a runny nose, and eyes that become red, itchy, or watery. Claire Nevinson, Superintendent Pharmacist at Boots, has pinpointed several common oversights that individuals may be making, inadvertently worsening their hay fever. She also offered practical strategies for managing and reducing the associated discomfort. One significant area of concern is laundry practices. Nevinson explained that our laundry routines might be inadvertently turning our wardrobes into pollen traps. She stated that clothes, hair, and even shoes can become unwitting carriers of pollen. After spending time outdoors, these items can transport allergens back into our homes, leading to continuous exposure even when indoors. Furthermore, drying laundry outside on days with high pollen levels can saturate clean clothes with tiny pollen grains. The expert suggests an alternative: drying laundry indoors during peak pollen periods to significantly minimize the amount of pollen that settles on clothes and bedding. Another habit that can worsen hay fever is related to pets. Springtime often sees an increase in outdoor excursions for both pets and their owners. However, this can unintentionally transform our beloved furry companions into pollen conduits. Nevinson elaborated that a pet's fur and paws can unfortunately act like magnets for pollen when they are outside. Upon their return indoors, they can deposit these allergens throughout the house, potentially triggering unexpected hay fever flare-ups. To mitigate this, the pharmacist advises pet owners to gently wipe down their animal's coat and paws with a damp cloth immediately after they come inside. Consistent grooming performed outdoors and designating bedrooms as pet-free zones can also be effective in reducing overall pollen contact. The third habit involves a common misconception about thunderstorms. Many hay fever sufferers anticipate relief when spring storms arrive, believing the damper and cooler conditions will naturally alleviate their symptoms. However, this assumption can be detrimental. Nevinson revealed that the intense weather associated with thunderstorms can break down pollen grains into much smaller fragments. These microscopic particles can then be inhaled more deeply into the lungs. This phenomenon, sometimes referred to as thunderstorm asthma, can lead to sudden and severe respiratory distress, including wheezing and chest tightness, even in individuals who typically experience only mild hay fever. Therefore, during a thunderstorm, especially during the hay fever season, it is best to limit outdoor exposure to pollen and remain indoors with windows and doors securely closed. Beyond these common pitfalls, Nevinson reiterated several straightforward measures for hay fever sufferers seeking genuine relief. Key among these is maintaining closed windows and doors in both homes and vehicles to prevent pollen ingress. Taking a shower before bed can effectively wash away any accumulated pollen from the day, and staying adequately hydrated can help to alleviate some of the more bothersome symptoms. For those whose symptoms persist despite following standard advice and employing over-the-counter remedies, consulting a local pharmacist can provide personalized recommendations for suitable products. If over-the-counter treatments prove insufficient, seeking professional advice from a GP may be necessary for further management and treatment options





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Hay Fever Pollen Allergies Health Tips Pharmacist Advice

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