Three Hikers Killed as Mount Dukono Erupts in Indonesia, Ignoring Warnings

A deadly volcanic eruption on Indonesia's Halmahera island claims three lives, including two foreigners, as hikers defy safety warnings and closures. Authorities investigate potential negligence while rescuers evacuate survivors and search for missing individuals.

Three hikers, including two foreigners, lost their lives after Mount Dukono , a volcano on Indonesia 's eastern Halmahera island, erupted on Friday, sending a massive ash cloud into the sky.

The group of 20 hikers had disregarded social media warnings and official signs at the trail entrance, which advised against climbing due to increased volcanic activity. Police chief Erlichson Pasarib stated that local residents were aware of the dangers and avoided the area, but many foreign tourists were drawn to the site to create content. Rescuers have accounted for all survivors, most of whom have been evacuated to hospitals, though two remained to assist in recovery efforts.

The early-morning eruption was marked by a loud booming sound and a thick smoke column rising approximately 10 kilometers from the summit, according to Lana Saria, head of the government Geology Agency. She warned that the ash distribution was moving northward, posing risks to residential areas and Tobelo City, including potential volcanic ash rain. The smoke also presented health hazards and could disrupt transportation services.

Authorities are investigating possible negligence by tourism operators or individuals who allowed the climb despite the official closure of the hiking area. The Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) confirmed that the government is gathering information to fully understand the incident.

Meanwhile, the tourism ministry has reinforced the closure of Mount Dukono's hiking area for safety reasons. Police will question those who accompanied the hikers, as Indonesia, located on the Pacific 'Ring of Fire,' frequently experiences seismic and volcanic activity. Mount Dukono is currently under the third-highest alert level in Indonesia's four-tiered system. Since December, the Centre for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG) has advised against approaching within four kilometers of the Malupang Warirang Crater.

Despite ongoing eruptions and warnings, the volcano has continued to attract hikers. This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available





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