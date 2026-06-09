Three Injured in Knife Attack at Manchester Secondary School, Lockdown Lifted After Suspect Detained

A stabbing at Co‑op Academy in Manchester left three people with knife wounds, prompting an immediate lockdown. Police say there is no wider threat and the injuries are not serious. The suspect, a female student, was arrested and the investigation continues.

Three people sustained knife wounds in a violent incident at Co-op Academy on Plant Hill Road in Manchester early this morning. The school was immediately placed under lockdown as police, ambulance crews and an emergency helicopter responded to the scene.

A female student was taken into custody following the attack. Greater Manchester Police have stressed that there is no wider threat to pupils or staff and that the injuries are not believed to be life‑threatening at this stage. Emergency services remained on site for several hours providing medical aid and ensuring the safety of everyone inside the premises.

The campus was surrounded by police and ambulance vehicles, and large numbers of students, parents and local residents gathered outside as traffic was rerouted and pupils waited for collection. According to statements from the police spokesperson, the situation was contained quickly and the lockdown was lifted once the suspect was detained. The spokesperson added that the three injured individuals received prompt medical attention and were assessed by paramedics, with none requiring hospital admission for critical care.

The police investigation is ongoing, and officers are reviewing CCTV footage and interviewing witnesses to determine the motive behind the stabbing. They have appealed for anyone with further information to come forward, emphasizing that the incident appears isolated and does not represent a broader safety issue at the school. Co-op Academy Manchester is a non‑selective, mixed secondary school serving roughly 1,650 pupils in the suburban district of Blackley.

The school was rated Good in its most recent Ofsted inspection and has a reputation for strong community ties. The academy chose to go into lockdown as the incident unfolded, following established safeguarding protocols. After the lockdown was lifted, staff conducted headcounts and provided support to students affected by the trauma. The school's leadership expressed relief that the situation was resolved without serious harm and thanked emergency responders for their swift action.

The incident has prompted a review of security measures at the academy, with plans to enhance surveillance and increase the presence of trained personnel during school hours. This story is developing and further updates will be provided as new details emerge





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Manchester Stabbing School Lockdown Knife Injuries Police Investigation Co‑Op Academy

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