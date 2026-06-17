Three Inmates Accused of Murdering Child Killer Kyle Bevan in Prison Cell

Prosecutors allege three fellow prisoners coordinated the fatal stabbing of Kyle Bevan at HMP Wakefield, leaving him 'tidily tucked up in bed' after a swift attack. The defendants, all with violent criminal histories, allegedly expressed hostility toward child offenders. The jury must determine guilt based on facts, not moral judgments.

A prison murder case has revealed brutal details of a calculated killing within HMP Wakefield. Kyle Bevan , a 33-year-old inmate serving a life sentence for the 2020 murder of his step-child, was found dead in his cell on November 5, 2025, after being stabbed 25 times the previous evening.

Three fellow inmates-Mark Fellows, 45, Lee Newell, 57, and David Taylor, 64-have been charged with his murder. Prosecutors presented CCTV footage showing all three men entering Bevan's cell and exiting less than five minutes later. Bevan's body was then arranged in his bed, appearing to be asleep, and was not discovered until the next morning when he had bled to death. The defendants have all exercised their right not to testify during the trial.

Prosecutor Jason Pitter KC, in his closing address, emphasized that none of the accused provided any explanation for their actions, stating, 'We say that's because they can't.

' He described the attack as a 'carefully coordinated venture carried out with real efficiency,' noting it took place in 'four minutes and 39 seconds' inside the small cell. A key piece of evidence cited was a remark made by Taylor as he was transferred out of the prison. Taylor was overheard by a nurse saying to Newell, 'Nice working with you and the Iceman'-a nickname for Fellows-which the prosecutor argued demonstrated pride in the murder they had committed together.

The prosecution highlighted that HMP Wakefield did not separate vulnerable prisoners from the general population, a policy that placed Bevan, a child murderer, among inmates who held particular hostility toward such offenders. Fellows and Newell had previously expressed a desire to be moved away from such prisoners.

The prosecutor detailed the violent histories of the three defendants, noting Fellows had committed two prior murders, Taylor had a history of offences against those he disliked, including an attempt to kill a police officer, and Newell was serving a whole-life order for strangling a man who had murdered a child. Pitter drew a 'chilling similarity' between Newell's past crime and Bevan's death, where the victim was also left in bed.

However, the prosecutor urged the jury to set aside moral judgments about the victims' and defendants' crimes, stressing their duty was to apply the law based solely on the facts. Defense attorneys argued the absence of CCTV inside the cell created an 'evidential black hole.

' Joe Stone KC, for Newell, questioned who actually inflicted the stab wounds and whether Newell was even armed, noting no blood evidence linked him to the attack. Nick Johnson KC, defending Fellows, argued the jury should consider the possibility that Fellows entered the cell for another reason and that violence erupted unexpectedly, even if he later helped cover it up.

He reminded jurors that in the British justice system, guilt must be proven beyond reasonable doubt, not assumed based on the defendants' criminal backgrounds. The case hinges on whether the prosecution can prove the three men acted with common purpose to murder Bevan, despite the lack of direct forensic evidence from the cell itself. The jury has been tasked with deliberating on the evidence presented, separate from the moral reprehensibility of the crimes involved





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Prison Murder Kyle Bevan HMP Wakefield Mark Fellows Lee Newell David Taylor Child Killer Stabbing CCTV Evidence Life Sentence Trial Prosecution Defense Juror Closing Speech

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