Three Men Jailed for Violent Disorder at Southampton Protest Over Henry Nowak Murder

Three men have been sentenced to prison for their involvement in violent disorder during a protest in Southampton following the murder of student Henry Nowak. The protest, sparked by bodycam footage of Nowak's arrest, resulted in injuries to police officers and a member of the public, with significant policing costs. The sentences bring the total number of jailed protesters to ten, with 21 charged overall.

Three additional men involved in the Southampton protests following the murder of student Henry Nowak have been sentenced to prison. Darren Medhurst, 36, received a sentence of three years and three months at Southampton Crown Court on Thursday.

Callum Darch, 27, and Harley Haynes, 23, were each sentenced to two years and six months for the offence of violent disorder. These sentences follow those imposed on three other men the previous day, who were at the forefront of a mob that confronted riot police during the unrest in Southampton on June 2. To date, 21 individuals have been charged with violent disorder and 10 have been jailed as a result of the violent demonstrations.

The protest, held last Tuesday evening, saw approximately 1,000 people gather outside the central Southampton police station from 6pm until around 8:30pm to demonstrate against police actions and the circumstances surrounding Mr Nowak's death. Public outrage intensified after the release of police bodycam footage showing officers handcuffing Mr Nowak, 18, following a false accusation by his killer of a racist attack.

In truth, he had been repeatedly stabbed with a religious blade by Vickrum Digwa, a 23-year-old Sikh man obsessed with knives, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder on Monday, June 1. Twelve police officers sustained injuries, mainly from being struck by bricks, and a police dog suffered cuts to its legs. The trio jailed today played a significant role in the violent disorder on June 2, which imposed a policing cost of £443,000 on the operation.

A member of the public uninvolved in the protest suffered a broken jaw. The policing operation that night cost £443,000, including the deployment of officers from outside the area, while the local council incurred a £7,000 clean-up cost. In court today, the prosecutor Edward Culver reported that a police officer described the protesters as treating the disorder like a 'party or blood-sport' and expressed fear that 'someone could be killed'.

Regarding Darch, a bricklayer, video evidence showed him throwing a bin that struck a passerby during a period when a group of police officers was surrounded by protesters. When shown the footage during a police interview, he became upset and requested a break. Darch has 10 convictions for 24 offences, including assaulting a police officer, possessing an offensive weapon, possessing cocaine, and various driving offences.

Defense counsel Rebecca McKnight stated that Darch is 'extremely remorseful' and that he had overcome a previous drug problem to focus on raising his young son. Medhurst was described as having a 'leading role' that included setting fire to a commercial wheeled bin and pushing it toward the police cordon, as well as throwing two items-a piece of tile and a can-at police. The prosecutor warned that the bin could have contained aerosols or deodorants, posing an additional risk.

Medhurst has 51 previous convictions for 91 offences, including shoplifting, burglary, possession of class B drugs, and criminal damage. Defense solicitor Stephen Tricker noted that Medhurst suffers from epilepsy and dyslexia and is the primary caregiver for his grandparents and aunt. He said Medhurst apologizes and that his motivation for attending the protest stemmed from the release of the footage of Henry Nowak's arrest.

Haynes was seen throwing multiple objects at police, including a brick and glass that shattered, as well as at a member of the public who was filming his actions. He has nine convictions for 29 offences, including theft, criminal damage, supplying cannabis, and possessing ketamine. Defense lawyer Elliott Wright explained that Haynes has autism, which makes him 'easily led' and causes difficulty in regulating his behavior in charged situations.

He characterized the incident as a one-off impulsive decision, stating that Haynes did not set out to engage in violent disorder but got caught up in it and behaved disgracefully, accepting full responsibility. Sentencing the three defendants, Judge William Mousley KC declared: 'I am quite satisfied that this offence is so serious only an immediate term of imprisonment can be applied.

' Separately, 18-year-old Tyler Burley of Southampton had his case adjourned for a pre-sentence report and was remanded in custody until his sentencing hearing on June 30





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Southampton Protest Henry Nowak Murder Violent Disorder Vickrum Digwa Police Clashes Jail Sentences

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