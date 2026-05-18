Three men killed in San Diego mosque shooting; one security guard died

Three men were killed when gunmen burst into a San Diego mosque on Monday and opened fire. One of the three victims was a security guard who appeared to have helped stop the shooters.

Three men were killed when gunmen burst into a San Diego mosque on Monday and opened fire. One of the three victims at the Islamic Centre of San Diego, the largest mosque in San Diego County, was a security guard who appeared to have helped stop the shooters.

The suspects had left the scene but were later found dead in a car nearby. A school class was happening at the time of the shooting, and all the teachers and children were safe. Police showed more than a dozen children being walked out of the mosque's parking lot, surrounded by scores of police vehicles





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San Diego Mosque Shooting Islamic Centre Of San Diego Three Men Killed Security Guard Died Shooter Stopped Aerial TV Footage

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