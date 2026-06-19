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Three-Month-Old Baby Abducted from Stroller in Germany; Body Found Near Stream

Crime News

Three-Month-Old Baby Abducted from Stroller in Germany; Body Found Near Stream
Baby AbductionGermanyBaden-Württemberg
📆6/19/2026 3:53 PM
📰DailyMailUK
80 sec. here / 12 min. at publisher
📊News: 66% · Publisher: 90%

A three-month-old infant was abducted from outside his home in Germany while his mother briefly carried shopping inside. A major search followed, but a baby's body was found near a stream less than a day later, suspected to be the child. Police are investigating the abduction, which echoes a similar, thwarted kidnapping in an Italian supermarket.

A devastating incident unfolded in a town in southwestern Germany 's Baden-Württemberg region when a three-month-old infant was abducted from his stroller outside the family's home.

The child's 37-year-old mother had momentarily left him on the pavement while she carried shopping bags up to their second-floor apartment. Upon her return, she discovered the baby had vanished. A extensive, multi-agency search operation was immediately launched, deploying drones, search dogs, and numerous emergency responders to scour the surrounding area. Tragically, less than 24 hours after the abduction, a baby's body was discovered near the Rankbach stream, which flows through the town.

Police have not yet formally identified the remains but fear it is the missing child. Authorities are investigating whether the mother and child were followed home from a nearby shop where they had gone to purchase a few items before the store's 10pm closing. The baby was reported missing at 11:30pm. A police spokesperson confirmed the child was unattended for a short period and was lifted from his stroller by an unknown person.

This harrowing event echoes a separate, equally shocking incident from earlier this year in Bergamo, Italy, where a one-year-old girl was allegedly snatched by a homeless man inside a busy supermarket. CCTV footage captured the dramatic confrontation as the suspect, dressed in a black hoodie and green trousers, lunged and seized the child. A horrifying tug-of-war ensued with the mother desperately clinging to her daughter until shoppers intervened, helping to wrestle the little girl back to safety.

Security guards subsequently subdued the alleged attacker, a Romanian national, until police arrived and took him into custody

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DailyMailUK /  🏆 7. in UK

Baby Abduction Germany Baden-Württemberg Infant Death Search Operation Rankbach Child Kidnapping Italian Supermarket Kidnapping Bergamo

 

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