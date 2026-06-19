Three-Month-Old Baby Abducted from Stroller in Germany; Body Found Near Stream

A three-month-old infant was abducted from outside his home in Germany while his mother briefly carried shopping inside. A major search followed, but a baby's body was found near a stream less than a day later, suspected to be the child. Police are investigating the abduction, which echoes a similar, thwarted kidnapping in an Italian supermarket.

A devastating incident unfolded in a town in southwestern Germany 's Baden-Württemberg region when a three-month-old infant was abducted from his stroller outside the family's home.

The child's 37-year-old mother had momentarily left him on the pavement while she carried shopping bags up to their second-floor apartment. Upon her return, she discovered the baby had vanished. A extensive, multi-agency search operation was immediately launched, deploying drones, search dogs, and numerous emergency responders to scour the surrounding area. Tragically, less than 24 hours after the abduction, a baby's body was discovered near the Rankbach stream, which flows through the town.

Police have not yet formally identified the remains but fear it is the missing child. Authorities are investigating whether the mother and child were followed home from a nearby shop where they had gone to purchase a few items before the store's 10pm closing. The baby was reported missing at 11:30pm. A police spokesperson confirmed the child was unattended for a short period and was lifted from his stroller by an unknown person.

This harrowing event echoes a separate, equally shocking incident from earlier this year in Bergamo, Italy, where a one-year-old girl was allegedly snatched by a homeless man inside a busy supermarket. CCTV footage captured the dramatic confrontation as the suspect, dressed in a black hoodie and green trousers, lunged and seized the child. A horrifying tug-of-war ensued with the mother desperately clinging to her daughter until shoppers intervened, helping to wrestle the little girl back to safety.

Security guards subsequently subdued the alleged attacker, a Romanian national, until police arrived and took him into custody





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Baby Abduction Germany Baden-Württemberg Infant Death Search Operation Rankbach Child Kidnapping Italian Supermarket Kidnapping Bergamo

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Three-year-old boy seriously injured in crocodile enclosureA 30-year-old man has been arrested after a child ended up in a crocodile enclosure at a farm zoo.

Read more »

Three-Year-Old Thrown into Crocodile Enclosure at Cambridgeshire ZooA three-year-old boy was thrown into a crocodile pit at a family-run zoo in Cambridgeshire, rescued by the owner's wife, and hospitalized in critical condition. A suspect has been arrested as authorities investigate the shocking incident that has raised concerns over safety at the wildlife facility.

Read more »

Zoo owner’s wife ‘jumped into crocodile enclosure’ to save three-year-old boyThe boy was rushed to hospital in critical condition after being 'thrown into a crocodile enclosure' at a family-run zoo in Cambridgeshire.

Read more »

Leeds can eye three-month golden period for points in Premier League fixturesLeeds United will also look at the opening set of Premier League fixtures with hope amid the reality of the run-in period

Read more »