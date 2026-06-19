Three of Britain's Most Dangerous Prisoners Sentenced for Murder

Three of Britain's most dangerous prisoners, Mark Fellows, Lee Newell, and David Taylor, have been sentenced for the murder of child killer Kyle Bevan at a maximum-security prison. The trio, who were serving life sentences, ambushed Bevan in his cell, stabbing and slashing him over 25 times. Taylor also received a whole life term for the attempted murder of a police officer.

Three of Britain's most dangerous prisoners, Mark Fellows , Lee Newell , and David Taylor , stormed the cell of notorious child killer Kyle Bevan at a maximum-security prison, HMP Wakefield, on November 5 last year.

The trio, who were serving life sentences, ambushed Bevan in his cell, stabbing and slashing him over 25 times. They then arranged his body in bed to make it appear as though he was asleep. At the time of the attack, David Taylor, 64, was awaiting trial for the murder of 24-year-old Alisha Apostoloff-Boyarin, who vanished after traveling from Manchester to Durham in January 2022.

Taylor confessed to her murder in February this year, but has refused to reveal the circumstances of her death or what happened to her body. Newell and Fellows were already convicted double murderers, serving whole life terms when they attacked Bevan. At Leeds Crown Court today, they received new and separate whole life terms for the murder of Bevan.

Taylor also received a whole life term for the murders of Bevan and Alisha Apostoloff-Boyarin, as well as the attempted murder of a police officer. CCTV footage from inside HMP Wakefield showed the three defendants prior to entering Bevan's cell.

However, instead of sharing information, Taylor lured a detective to HMP Frankland, Co Durham, and stabbed a GMP officer close to the heart. The officer miraculously made a full recovery. Taylor was found guilty of Kyle Bevan's murder and pleaded guilty to a separate murder. The court heard that Taylor had been living in Durham at the time of Alisha Apostoloff-Boyarin's disappearance and had confessed to her murder in February this year.

However, he has refused to reveal the circumstances of her death or what happened to her body. The case highlights the brutal nature of the prison system and the violence that can occur within its walls. The sentencing of the three defendants is a significant development in the case, and it is hoped that it will bring closure to the families of the victims.

The case also raises questions about the safety and security of prisons, and the need for greater measures to prevent such violent incidents from occurring in the future





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Mark Fellows Lee Newell David Taylor Kyle Bevan Alisha Apostoloff-Boyarin HMP Wakefield HMP Frankland Leeds Crown Court

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