Three Royal Navy crew members die in helicopter crash in Devon

A Royal Navy helicopter crashed in a field near Okehampton in Devon, resulting in the deaths of three crew members. The incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday morning, and the Ministry of Defence has confirmed the fatalities. The Defence Secretary, John Healey, has expressed his devastation over the loss of three service personnel. The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing, and further details are expected to be released in the coming days.

Three members of the Royal Navy have died in a helicopter crash in Devon , the Ministry of Defence has said. The Merlin Mk4 aircraft came down near Sourton, close to Okehampton, in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Navy chief General Sir Gwyn Jenkins said he was deeply saddened to share the news of the three crew members who died after the crash. He expressed his condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones of the deceased crew members. The Ministry of Defence has confirmed the incident and stated that the families of the service personnel have been informed. They have requested a period of grace before further details are released.

The incident occurred just before 4am on Wednesday, 3 June, near Sourton, Devon. The Defence Secretary, John Healey, has expressed his devastation over the loss of three service personnel. The Prime Minister's Questions session was held earlier in the day, where Sir Keir Starmer mentioned the helicopter crash. He stated that this will be a deeply worrying time for the families and that more information will be released as soon as possible.

A witness reported hearing a helicopter flying low around 3.30 am, but it was unclear if this was related to the crash. The Royal Navy helicopter crash in Devon has resulted in the loss of three crew members, and the incident is still being investigated. The search and rescue teams, as well as the Devon and Cornwall Police, have responded to the incident.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing, and further details are expected to be released in the coming days





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Royal Navy Helicopter Crash Devon Ministry Of Defence Investigation

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