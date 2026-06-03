Three Royal Navy Personnel Killed in Devon Helicopter Crash During Training Exercise

A Royal Navy Merlin Mk4 helicopter crashed in Devon during a training exercise, killing three crew members. The Ministry of Defence confirmed the incident and an investigation is underway.

The Ministry of Defence has confirmed the deaths of three Royal Navy personnel after a Merlin Mk4 helicopter crash ed in Devon during a training exercise .

The incident occurred shortly before 4am on Wednesday near Sourton Down, off the A30 near Okehampton. Emergency services were swiftly deployed to the scene, which a local reporter described as devastating. The crash site is in a field adjacent to the major road, and wreckage of the helicopter is visible. The cause of the crash is not yet known, and an investigation has been launched by the Military Aviation Authority and the Royal Navy.

In a statement, the head of the Navy, General Sir Gwyn Jenkins, expressed deep sadness over the loss. He said he was deeply saddened to share the news that three crew members onboard a Royal Navy Merlin Mk4 helicopter had died after it crashed in the early hours of this morning near Sourton, Devon. The Merlin Mk4 is a multi-role helicopter used by the Royal Navy for troop transport and other operations, typically operated by the Commando Helicopter Force.

The training exercise was part of routine operations, and the area around north Dartmoor is commonly used for military flight training due to its location between the Royal Navy's air bases at Yeovilton in Somerset and Culdrose in Cornwall. The local community has been shaken by the tragedy. Authorities have cordoned off the area, and the Mountain Rescue team has been assisting at the scene. Photos from the scene show wreckage lying in the field, and emergency services remain present.

The names of the deceased have not been released pending next of kin notification. This crash marks a somber moment for the Royal Navy, which has faced few such incidents in recent years. Officials have urged the public to avoid speculation and allow the investigation to proceed. Support services have been made available for the families and fellow service members.

The helicopter was conducting a routine night training sortie when the accident occurred. The Merlin Mk4 has a strong safety record, but the investigation will examine all possible factors, including weather, mechanical issues, and human error. The loss of three service members has prompted an outpouring of grief from military personnel and the public alike, with tributes being paid on social media.

The Devon and Cornwall Police are assisting with the investigation, and the site will remain closed for several days as forensic teams gather evidence. The Ministry of Defence has stated that further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses, but it is too early to determine the exact sequence of events leading to the crash





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Royal Navy Helicopter Crash Devon Training Exercise Three Dead

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