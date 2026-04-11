Third gang member jailed for 20 years over £80m cocaine smuggling plot

Craig Le-Mare was sentenced at the Old Bailey for his role in a plot to smuggle about 780kg of cocaine into the UK, following two accomplices who were jailed earlier.

A third member of a cocaine smuggling gang has been jailed for 20 years after officers tracked 18 holdalls of the drug, valued at about £80m, in a lorry.

Craig Le-Mare, 36, of no fixed address, was sentenced at the Old Bailey on Wednesday for conspiracy to supply cocaine. Two accomplices had already been jailed for the same offence. Kelly Robertson, 46, of Peregrine Close, Watford, was jailed for 15 years at Snaresbrook Crown Court in November 2024. Michael Weston, 57, also of no fixed address, was jailed for 12 years and nine months at the same court in May this year.

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Police Track Stolen Lorry Holdalls

Police were called to a lay-by on Lilliput Road, in Northampton, in November 2021 after a HGV driver reported that his container had been broken into and items were stolen. Police said bystanders had seen a group of men unload large wrapped packages from a lorry into a grey van. Within two hours officers recovered the van and found 11 holdalls in it.

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Once the van had been located, Northamptonshire Police found that seven holdalls had been left in the back of the lorry. In total, about 780kg (120 stone) of cocaine was recovered. The lorry container was supposed to include 29 pallets of steel furniture parts and had been sealed before it left Mexico on 30 September 2021.

Gang Attempts to Avoid Detection

Financial records showed gang members arrived in Ipswich on the same day the shipment arrived in Suffolk via the Port of Felixstowe on 12 November 2021. Police said the trio switched cars, changed number plates, split up and even falsely reported the van as stolen as they desperately tried to avoid detection. A Metropolitan Police investigation uncovered the gang had been working the previous month to hire vehicles and to get people in place for the attempted lorry heist.

Analysis of their financial records revealed they had booked rooms at a budget hotel, hired a van and ordered large takeaways to their rooms, police said. Officers found they had laid in wait until the morning of 26 November 2021, when they followed the lorry as it left the haulage yard. Driving in a black Ford Mondeo, a grey Vauxhall Astra and a white BMW, they trailed it for 125 miles across the country to Northampton.

Weston sent a message to his partner saying things are happening for me v soon. After the drugs were found, phone data showed Weston had texted a friend and complained he was now skint for Christmas. Le-Mare left the UK shortly after the drugs were seized and was arrested at Gatwick Airport in January 2025.

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Police Leaders Praise Investigation Success

Det Insp Dean Grafton, who led the Met investigation, said: This investigation exposed an intricately planned operation, where the defendants hoped to make millions by selling cocaine across the UK. Assistant Chief Constable Emma James, of Northamptonshire Police, said: The discovery of this substantial quantity of cocaine in Northamptonshire led to a significant investigation which ultimately prevented dangerous drugs from reaching communities across the UK.

While the Metropolitan Police led the subsequent investigation, the swift response by Northamptonshire Police officers at the outset helped secure crucial evidence and disrupt the criminal group's plans. She added that the impact of drugs extends far beyond those directly involved in its supply and use, fuelling exploitation, violence and wider criminality.