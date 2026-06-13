Three Teenagers Arrested on Murder Suspicion After Fatal Stabbing in Chelmsford Park

Essex Police arrested three teenagers, aged 14, 17, and 18, on suspicion of murder following a stabbing in Central Park, Chelmsford. The victim, an adult male, died after the attack. Police confirm no ongoing public risk and seek information from witnesses.

Three teenagers, including a 14-year-old boy, have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed in a park. Essex Police were called to reports of an attack at Central Park in Chelmsford at about 19:00 BST on Friday.

A 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man have also been arrested. All three teenagers remain in custody. On social media, Chelmsford Central Parkrun said Saturday's event was cancelled following the incident. An Essex and Herts air ambulance was spotted at the scene on Friday night before taking off.

Detective Inspector Lydia George said: "This is a deeply distressing incident. We are determined to get them answers and build as clear a picture as possible of the circumstances surrounding what has happened. We can confirm that we are not currently seeking anyone else in connection with this incident, and there is no ongoing risk to the public.

This took place in a busy public area, and while we have already received valuable assistance from the public, we continue to appeal for information. Even the smallest detail could prove crucial.

" The police investigation is ongoing, and authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward. The stabbing occurred in a popular park during evening hours, shocking the local community. Residents expressed concern about safety in public spaces, but police reassured that there is no broader threat. The victim's identity has not been released pending family notification.

The suspects, all teenagers, are being held for questioning. The Parkrun event cancellation highlighted the incident's impact on local activities. Emergency services responded promptly, with the air ambulance indicating the severity of the injuries. Police emphasized the importance of witness cooperation in reconstructing the events.

The incident serves as a reminder of knife crime issues among young people. Community leaders called for calm and trust in the investigative process. Further updates are expected as the investigation progresses





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Teenagers Arrested Murder Suspicion Stabbing Chelmsford Central Park Essex Police Knife Crime Investigation Public Safety Air Ambulance Parkrun Cancelled

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