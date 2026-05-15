Three women, believed to be aged in their late teens to early 20s, perished in the same tragedy in the early hours of Wednesday morning after emergency services received reports of concerns for a woman in the sea. The women were understood to have been on a night out prior to the tragedy and were reportedly fully clothed when discovered.

Three women discovered dead off Brighton seafront were all related, it has been reported. The trio, believed to be aged in their late teens to early 20s, perished in the same tragedy in the early hours of Wednesday morning after emergency services received reports of concerns for a woman in the sea.

In a post on X, a relative, understood to be based in Jamaica, wrote: 'My mum just called me to tell me the bodies of the three women that were found in Brighton Beach are my cousins. I am in complete shock because all 3 of the girls one time.

' When asked 'Are they all from Jamaica? ', the relative responded: 'No they are not'. The women were understood to have been on a night out prior to the tragedy and were reportedly fully clothed when discovered. Emergency crews rushed to the beach alongside a helicopter and lifeboats at around 5.45am on Wednesday morning, before recovering their bodies from the water near Madeira Drive, reports the Mirror. Sign up for YorkshireLive Premium her





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Brighton Seafront Related Perished Emergency Services Night Out Tragedy Investigation Hypotheses Evidence Public's Patience Specialist Officers Specialist Officers Tragedy Investigation Hypotheses Evidence Public's Patience

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