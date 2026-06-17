Three-year-old boy dies in pool accident in Costa del Sol

A three-year-old British boy has died after falling into a swimming pool at a holiday home in Periana, near the Costa del Sol. The alarm was raised at 8.30am this morning, and police, paramedics, and a helicopter were quickly mobilised to the rural property. Despite the efforts of emergency services, the youngster was tragically pronounced dead at the scene.

A three-year-old British boy has died after falling into a swimming pool at a holiday home in Periana , near the Costa del Sol. The alarm was raised at 8.30am this morning, and police, paramedics, and a helicopter were quickly mobilised to the rural property.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, the youngster was tragically pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation has been launched by the Civil Guard, but initial findings suggest an accidental death. The child's body is set to be transferred to the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Malaga city for a post-mortem examination to officially determine the cause of death.

This is the third drowning death in Malaga in just one week, following a double tragedy on the Malaga coast where two elderly people were found dead on a beach in Torrox. The boy's parents were staying at the holiday home with their son, and local reports say they had only arrived at the farmhouse yesterday. The whole of Periana shares the family's sadness and stands with them in their grief at such a painful and unjust loss.

Periana Council has extended its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the child who has passed away. Mayoress Meritxell Vizueta has gone to the property to comfort the family, and the local community is offering its love, support, and solidarity at this very difficult time. The Civil Guard is still awaiting the results of the post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death, but there is nothing at this stage pointing to any criminality.

The regional government-run emergency response coordination centre has confirmed that a three-year-old child has died this morning after falling into a swimming pool at a farmhouse in Periana, in the province of Malaga. The 061 Health Emergency Centre was quickly alerted and dispatched a medical helicopter, the Civil Guard, and the Local Police, but despite their efforts, nothing could be done to save the child's life. The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown, and an investigation is ongoing.

The child's death is a tragic accident, and the local community is in shock. The whole of Periana is in mourning, and the town council has expressed its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the child who has passed away. The local community is offering its support and solidarity to the family at this very difficult time.

The regional government has confirmed that a three-year-old child has died this morning after falling into a swimming pool at a farmhouse in Periana, in the province of Malaga. The 061 Health Emergency Centre was quickly alerted and dispatched a medical helicopter, the Civil Guard, and the Local Police, but despite their efforts, nothing could be done to save the child's life. The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown, and an investigation is ongoing.

The child's death is a tragic accident, and the local community is in shock. The whole of Periana is in mourning, and the town council has expressed its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the child who has passed away. The local community is offering its support and solidarity to the family at this very difficult time





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Three-Year-Old Boy Dies In Pool Accident Costa Del Sol Periana Holiday Home Swimming Pool

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