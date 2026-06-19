Three-Year-Old Thrown into Crocodile Enclosure at Cambridgeshire Zoo

A three-year-old boy was thrown into a crocodile pit at a family-run zoo in Cambridgeshire, rescued by the owner's wife, and hospitalized in critical condition. A suspect has been arrested as authorities investigate the shocking incident that has raised concerns over safety at the wildlife facility.

A three-year-old boy sustained serious injuries after being thrown into a crocodile enclosure at Johnsons of Old Hurst zoo near Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire . The incident occurred yesterday in front of horrified visitors inside the tropical reptile house.

The child was dramatically rescued by Tracey Johnson, the wife of the zoo's owner Andy Johnson, and was transported to hospital in a critical but stable condition. A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder; police indicated that the suspect and victim did not know each other. The enclosure is designed with safety measures including a 15-foot drop below a walkway, chest-height fencing, and perspex screens, leading to questions about how the child entered the area.

Authorities are investigating whether the child was attacked by the crocodiles before being pulled to safety. The zoo, a family-run operation with a collection of approximately 50 crocodiles and alligators, has temporarily closed its Tropical House out of respect for the victim's family. The facility, which highlights its conservation efforts and educational mission, expressed condolences and confirmed cooperation with the ongoing police investigation





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Crocodile Attack Zoo Incident Child Injury Arrest Cambridgeshire

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