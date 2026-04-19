Three Years On, Justice Remains Elusive for Families of Girls Killed in Wimbledon School Tragedy

An ongoing investigation into a tragic incident where a £160,000 Land Rover crashed into a school in Wimbledon, resulting in the deaths of two eight-year-old girls, is now facing scrutiny over alleged police misconduct and potential bias. The Crown Prosecution Service is re-evaluating criminal charges, while the Independent Office for Police Conduct investigates the initial inquiry's handling and explores claims of racial bias.

In the affluent enclave of Wimbledon Village, a street usually characterized by the gleam of luxury vehicles behind secure gates, one residence presents a stark contrast. The driveway of this imposing £4 million mansion lacks the usual display of Porsches, Maseratis, and SUVs. Instead, the occupants appear to be making do with a modest Mini and a four-year-old Volkswagen van, a far cry from their previous lifestyle.

In 2023, the lady of the house, Claire Freemantle, the wife of an investment banker and mother of three, was seen navigating the streets in a top-of-the-line Land Rover Defender. This vehicle, adorned with a gold bonnet, tinted windows, and black alloy wheels, carried a formidable price tag of £160,000. However, the opulent image was shattered on the morning of July 6, when Ms. Freemantle lost control of the powerful vehicle on a narrow road bordering Wimbledon Common. The 2.5-ton SUV breached the fence of The Study Prep, a local school, and then veered 20 yards across a lawn. In a devastating twist of fate, this was precisely where Year Three pupils and their parents were gathered for an end-of-term picnic. Witnesses recounted a horrifying scene of 'a bang, scraping metal and screams' to the Daily Mail. By the time Ms. Freemantle's Land Rover came to a standstill, having collided with the school hall, a major disaster had unfolded. A rapid response saw 15 ambulances and 35 police cars descend upon the scene following 999 calls at 9:54 am. Sixteen individuals were treated for injuries, with a dozen requiring hospitalization. Tragically, two eight-year-old girls, Selena Lau and Nuria Sajjad, lost their lives. Selena died at the scene, while Nuria succumbed to her injuries three days later. Nearly three years have passed since that horrific day, yet the parents of the two young victims, along with other individuals affected by the incident, are still awaiting a sense of closure. Two lengthy and protracted investigations, each spanning over a year, have concluded without definitive outcomes. An inquest into the deaths of Selena and Nuria was opened but immediately suspended. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which in 2024 decided not to file criminal charges against Ms. Freemantle, is now revisiting that decision. In March of this year, detectives submitted a new dossier to the CPS following a year-long reinvestigation into concerns that the initial inquiry may have been mishandled. A verdict from the CPS is anticipated by the end of the month, with the service currently deliberating on a legal opinion received on April 7. The protracted and perplexing nature of this saga took another turn this past Tuesday with the revelation that 11 Metropolitan Police officers are currently under investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC). This new probe is examining the competence of the original inquiry and whether the information provided to the grieving parents was 'false and misleading.' The IOPC has also been tasked with thoroughly investigating allegations of potential bias in the Met's handling of the case, including whether officers exhibited 'unconscious bias' towards the victims' families, who are of Asian heritage, while potentially giving Ms. Freemantle, a wealthy white woman, preferential treatment. The unfolding situation has already generated negative publicity for London's police force. On Tuesday, Nuria's mother, Smera Chohan, expressed her profound disappointment in a BBC interview, alleging that the Metropolitan Police had failed to conduct a 'competent and thorough investigation.' She stated her hope that the IOPC would address these failings and voiced her desire for an explanation for the 'cruel, unfair, and inhumane' treatment she believes she has endured. Central to this entire ordeal is the fundamental question of how Claire Freemantle, then 46, lost control of her SUV on a street with a 20 mph speed limit. Having visited the location, it is evident that this was no ordinary road traffic accident. The fence that was struck is situated on a quiet, single-lane street directly opposite the Wimbledon Common Golf Club's car park. This road is neither a known speeding hotspot nor a particularly hazardous stretch. For any vehicle, even a high-performance model, to suddenly mount the kerb, cross the pavement, and then crash into the school hall, would suggest a severe lapse in driver attention or capability. It is understood that Ms. Freemantle tested negative for both alcohol and drugs at the time of the incident





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Wimbledon Tragedy School Crash Selena Lau Nuria Sajjad Police Investigation CPS Decision IOPC Investigation Racial Bias Claire Freemantle Justice Delayed

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