The tragic discovery of three young women found dead in the sea off Brighton beach was made by rescuers early yesterday morning. The victims were believed to be from London and were related, according to a dental nurse who lives in Jamaica. The cause of death is still under investigation, but it is believed to be misadventure, the result of a risky mishap.

The three young women found dead in the sea off Brighton beach were related, according to the Daily Mail. They were believed to be from London and were in their late teens or early 20s.

The discovery was made by rescuers early yesterday morning after reports of someone in the water. A dental nurse who lives in Jamaica confirmed that the three victims were her cousins. The cause of death is still under investigation, but it is believed to be misadventure, the result of a risky mishap. The beach was closed yesterday as officers from Sussex Police and HM Coastguard combed the area





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Brighton Beach Three Young Women Related Dental Nurse Jamaica Police Investigation Misadventure Risky Mishap Victims Coastguard Police Officers HM Coastguard Sussex Police Beach Closure Onlooker Concern For Welfare Declared Deceased At The Scene

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