Thunder and Pistons Take 2-0 Series Leads in Playoff Action

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Detroit Pistons each secured 2-0 series leads in their respective playoff matchups, with dominant performances against the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers. Key players like Chet Holmgren, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Cade Cunningham led their teams to victory, while the Lakers and Cavaliers struggled with injuries and poor shooting.

The Oklahoma City Thunder secured a commanding 2-0 lead in the Western Conference semi-final series with a dominant 125-107 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night.

Chet Holmgren and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander each contributed 22 points, while Ajay Mitchell added 20 and Jaren McCain scored 18 for the Thunder, who extended their playoff winning streak to six games. The Lakers, playing without star Luka Doncic due to a strained left hamstring and missing reserve forward Jarred Vanderbilt, struggled to keep pace.

Austin Reaves led the Lakers with 31 points, and LeBron James added 23, but the team's performance was hampered by foul trouble, with three players finishing with five fouls. A pivotal moment came in the third quarter when Gilgeous-Alexander was called for a flagrant foul, but the Thunder capitalized on his absence, outscoring the Lakers 32-15 to take a 93-80 lead.

Despite a late Lakers rally, Oklahoma City maintained control, setting the stage for Game 3 in Los Angeles on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Detroit Pistons continued their winning streak, taking a 2-0 lead in their second-round series against the Cleveland Cavaliers with a 107-97 victory. Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 25 points and 10 assists, while Tobias Harris added 21 points.

The Cavaliers, who were undefeated at home in the first round, struggled with their shooting, going 0 for 11 from three-point range in the fourth quarter. Donovan Mitchell scored 31 points for Cleveland, but James Harden had a disappointing performance with 10 points and four turnovers. The Pistons, who have won five straight games, will look to extend their lead in Game 3 on Saturday in Cleveland





SkySports / 🏆 58. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NBA Playoffs Oklahoma City Thunder Los Angeles Lakers Detroit Pistons Cleveland Cavaliers

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NBA play-offs: Oklahoma City Thunder and Detroit Pistons make winning start in semi-finalsThe Oklahoma City Thunder prove too strong for the Los Angeles Lakers to take a 1-0 lead in the NBA's Conference semi-finals.

Read more »

Thunder dominate Lakers in Game 1 of Western Conference semi-finalsChet Holmgren scored 24 points with 12 rebounds and three blocks as the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 108-90 in Game 1 of the Western Conference semi-finals. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 18 points and six assists, while LeBron James led the Lakers with 27 points. The Thunder took control early and maintained their lead throughout the game. Thunder coach Mark Daigneault emphasized focusing on the present, while Lakers coach JJ Redick highlighted the need to improve on defensive rebounds.

Read more »

Assassin's Creed spin-off leak argument leads to tease of new Worms gameUbisoft has responded to a leaked screenshot from Assassin's Creed spin-off Invictus, claiming it has been 'heavily altered' from a beta.

Read more »

War Thunder's Ninth Wave update gives classic maps and machines a shiny overhaulTwo fighter jets in combat in War Thunder

Read more »