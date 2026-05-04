Inter Milan secured their 21st Serie A title, prompting forward Marcus Thuram to pay tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant by recreating a famous championship photo. Thuram also scored in the title-clinching match against Cagliari.

Marcus Thuram , the Inter Milan forward, marked the team’s Serie A title victory with a poignant and visually striking tribute to the late NBA superstar Kobe Bryant .

Following Inter’s decisive win against Cagliari at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium, which secured their 21st Scudetto, Thuram meticulously recreated one of Bryant’s most iconic championship photographs. This gesture resonated deeply with fans, highlighting the profound impact Bryant had beyond the realm of basketball and demonstrating Thuram’s respect for the legendary athlete. The match itself saw Thuram opening the scoring, setting the tone for Inter’s triumph, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan adding a late goal to cement the 2-0 victory.

The confirmation of the three points unleashed jubilant celebrations throughout Milan, as Inter reaffirmed their dominance in Italian football. Thuram’s tribute wasn’t a spontaneous reaction but a carefully planned homage. He shared the recreated image on his Instagram account, accompanied by the message: 'The tricolour has returned home and will never leave us again.

' Bryant’s original photograph was taken after the Los Angeles Lakers’ victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2001 NBA Finals, capturing a moment of pure elation and championship glory. Thuram’s mirroring of this image speaks volumes about his admiration for Bryant’s competitive spirit and his understanding of the symbolism associated with achieving peak performance. The forward’s performance this season has been instrumental in Inter’s success.

Since joining the club in 2023, Thuram has quickly become a key player, demonstrating his goal-scoring prowess and overall contribution to the team’s dynamic. He has netted 13 goals in 28 Serie A appearances this season, placing him among the league’s leading scorers, only three goals behind his teammate Lautaro Martinez. His overall record for Inter stands at an impressive 51 goals in 138 matches across all competitions, solidifying his status as a valuable asset to the Nerazzurri.

While the Serie A title is already firmly in Inter’s grasp, the season is far from over. The team has three remaining league fixtures to fulfill before the campaign concludes. More immediately, they are preparing for the Coppa Italia final against Lazio, scheduled for May 13th, offering another opportunity to add silverware to their trophy cabinet. Beyond these immediate goals, the club’s attention is already turning towards the summer transfer window.

The management is expected to actively seek reinforcements to further strengthen the squad and maintain Inter’s competitive edge both domestically and in European competitions. The success of this season will undoubtedly provide a strong foundation for future ambitions, and the club will be looking to build upon this momentum. Thuram’s arrival has been a significant factor in this success, and the club will likely explore further additions to complement his skills and contribute to a continued era of dominance.

The celebrations are well-deserved, but the focus remains on sustained success and building a team capable of challenging for top honors consistently





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