Ticketmaster Battles Scalpers to Release Harry Styles Tickets to Fans

Ticketmaster has cancelled thousands of tickets obtained through fraudulent activity and is releasing them back to genuine fans for Harry Styles' New York City residency. The company is cracking down on scalpers using fake accounts to profit from high demand.

Ticketmaster is taking action against a significant ticket scalping operation targeting Harry Styles ' upcoming residency at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The company revealed it identified and intercepted numerous fraudulent accounts used by scalpers to purchase tickets with the intention of reselling them at inflated prices.

This operation specifically focused on acquiring the most sought-after and affordable seats, exploiting the high demand for Styles' 'Together, Together' tour. Ticketmaster has cancelled these illegally obtained tickets and is working to redistribute them to genuine fans at the original price. This move comes after widespread frustration among fans earlier this year when VIP packages for the 30-night residency reached exorbitant prices, peaking at $1,667.

Ticketmaster President Saumil Mehta addressed the issue directly, providing a detailed explanation of the ticketing process and outlining the steps taken to combat the scalping. He emphasized that the company successfully prevented these tickets from reaching the resale market and is committed to ensuring fair access for fans. Mehta also clarified the pricing structure of the tickets, stating that 19% are priced at $50, 77% are under $95, and all tickets are below $130, including fees.

He reassured fans that no legitimate ticket holders have had their purchases cancelled and that those who bought directly from Ticketmaster or through official resale channels are unaffected. A new ticket request window is open from April 30th at noon EDT to May 1st at 5pm EDT, allowing fans to request up to four tickets for two shows. Confirmation emails will be sent by May 8th at 11:50pm.

This crackdown on scalping occurs shortly after a federal jury determined that Ticketmaster and its parent company, Live Nation, hold excessive control over major concert venues, a decision Live Nation plans to appeal. Harry Styles' 'Together, Together' tour includes multi-day residencies in various cities globally, with a record-breaking 12 nights scheduled at London's Wembley Stadium.

While Taylor Swift's recent concerts in the UK generated nearly £1 billion in revenue, Styles has chosen to focus his UK performances solely in London, which is expected to significantly benefit from the economic impact of his fanbase, estimated at £709 million. The tour schedule includes dates in Amsterdam, São Paulo, Mexico City, Melbourne, and Sydney, with general sales beginning on various dates in January and February.

The detailed schedule and on-sale dates for each city are available, providing fans with information on how to secure tickets for the highly anticipated tour





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