Tiffany Trump and Son Alexander Steal the Show at White House Easter Egg Roll

Tiffany Trump and her son Alexander made a rare public appearance at the White House Easter Egg Roll. Details on the event, the family's Easter celebrations, and Tiffany's personal life.

Tiffany Trump radiated maternal joy as her adorable 11-month-old son made a rare public appearance at the White House Easter Egg Roll . The event, held on the South Lawn in Washington, D.C., saw the new mom, along with her husband Michael Boulos and family, enjoying the festive atmosphere. Tiffany, the only child of Donald Trump and his second wife Marla Maples, showcased her post-pregnancy figure in a chic white wrap dress adorned with a black floral print from designer Alessandra Rich.

The dress, with its cinched waist, added to her elegant appearance, complemented by silver sunglasses. While the dress initially retailed for a substantial amount, it was currently available at a reduced price. However, the true star of the day was Alexander, who looked utterly charming in a pastel-colored Easter outfit, captivating everyone with his presence. Alexander, born last May, wore a sky-blue sweater and dark navy shoes with a silver buckle, his strawberry-blonde curls styled in a side part, adding to his undeniable appeal. His father, Michael Boulos, was seen in a classic navy blue suit paired with a light pink gingham tie, completing the family's picture-perfect Easter ensemble. The event provided a rare glimpse of the young Alexander, as Tiffany and her husband generally maintain a level of privacy regarding their son. \Tiffany also shared her Easter weekend celebrations with her fans on her Instagram page. She provided followers with a glimpse into her family's holiday festivities, which appeared to take place at Mar-a-Lago. Tiffany documented Alexander's first Easter egg hunt and Easter basket, sharing sweet photos and videos of their time together. These included moments of them playing in a pool, capturing the joyful spirit of the occasion. In addition to the festivities, Tiffany posted a photograph of herself and Alexander on what seemed to be her father's private plane. In the image, Alexander was shown in his car seat, clutching a white stuffed bunny, and Tiffany captioned the photo series with the words Baby's first Easter. The annual White House Easter Egg Roll, hosted by the White House Historical Association, featured the traditional egg roll along with numerous activity booths set up on the South Lawn. Melania Trump, the former First Lady, also attended the event, presenting a stylish appearance. While Tiffany was present with her family, she did not participate in the Reading Nook, which was a role filled by her stepmother, Melania Trump. The event provided an opportunity for families to enjoy the holiday together, including Easter egg hunts, games, and other activities. The White House Easter Egg Roll remains a cherished tradition, bringing together families for a day of fun and celebration. \ Tiffany and Michael Boulos' relationship, which culminated in their marriage in 2022, had been a subject of public interest. They met while Tiffany was on vacation in the Greek Isles with actress Lindsay Lohan. Michael proposed in the White House Rose Garden with a significant 13-carat emerald-cut diamond ring, valued at $1.2 million. The pregnancy was publicly announced by President Donald Trump at a rally in December 2024, where he recognized Michael's father, Massad, and shared the good news. President Trump praised Michael as a very exceptional young guy during the announcement. This event marked a notable moment, celebrating the anticipation of Alexander's arrival, further linking Tiffany to the public eye. The White House Easter Egg Roll serves as a reminder of family traditions and the public lives of prominent figures, providing insight into the private lives of individuals like Tiffany Trump and her family. The event provides a space for families to celebrate together in a setting with historical significance





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Tiffany Trump Alexander Trump Boulos White House Easter Egg Roll Donald Trump Michael Boulos Easter Celebrity Family

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