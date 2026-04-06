Tiffany Trump and Son Alexander Steal the Show at White House Easter Egg Roll

Tiffany Trump, accompanied by her husband Michael Boulos and their 11-month-old son Alexander, made a public appearance at the White House Easter Egg Roll. The event was a celebration of family, fashion, and tradition, with the young Alexander captivating attendees with his adorable Easter attire. The news covers the details of the event, Tiffany's elegant outfit, the family's private celebrations at Mar-a-Lago, and the history of Tiffany's relationship with Michael Boulos.

Tiffany Trump radiated maternal joy as her adorable 11-month-old son made a rare public appearance at the White House Easter Egg Roll . The event, a vibrant celebration on the South Lawn, offered a glimpse into the life of the youngest Trump generation. Tiffany, the only child of Donald Trump and his second wife Marla Maples, was seen enjoying the festivities alongside her husband Michael Boulos and other family members.

She looked elegant in a stunning white wrap dress with a black floral print designed by Alessandra Rich, complemented by silver sunglasses. The dress, with its cinched waist, was originally priced at $2,150 but was on sale at several outlets for $860. While Tiffany's fashion choices were notable, the real star of the show was undoubtedly her son, Alexander. He charmed onlookers in a sweet, pastel-colored Easter outfit, a sky-blue sweater paired with dark navy shoes featuring a silver buckle. His strawberry-blonde curls, styled in a sweeping side part, completed the picture of adorable springtime charm. Michael Boulos, her husband since 2022, looked smart in a navy blue suit and a light pink gingham tie. The day was marked by joyful moments of family togetherness and celebration. \The White House Easter Egg Roll, an annual tradition, provided a backdrop for cherished memories. Tiffany shared precious moments from the Easter weekend on her Instagram page, providing followers with a sneak peek into their family's holiday celebrations. The festivities appear to have taken place at Mar-a-Lago, offering a contrast between the official event at the White House and the family's private celebrations. Tiffany documented Alexander's first Easter egg hunt, his Easter basket, and playful moments in the pool. She also shared a photo of herself and Alexander on what appeared to be her father's private plane, with Alexander clutching a white stuffed bunny in his car seat. 'Baby's first Easter,' Tiffany captioned the photo series, capturing the significance of the occasion. The event was a rare public appearance for Alexander, as Tiffany and Michael generally maintain a degree of privacy regarding their son. While her stepmother, Melania Trump, participated in the Reading Nook, Tiffany was not scheduled for that activity. The Easter Egg Roll, organized by the White House Historical Association, featured the traditional egg roll, alongside numerous activity booths set up on the South Lawn. \Tiffany's journey into motherhood and her relationship with Michael Boulos offer a look into her personal life. The couple's romance began when Tiffany was vacationing in the Greek Isles with actress Lindsay Lohan. Michael proposed in the White House Rose Garden with a 13-carat emerald-cut diamond ring valued at $1.2 million. Their marriage took place three years prior to the birth of their son, Alexander. Donald Trump publicly announced Tiffany's pregnancy at a rally in December 2024. He recognized various guests in the crowd, including Massad, Tiffany's father-in-law, and then revealed the exciting news. The President described Michael as a very exceptional young man, highlighting the close connection between the families. The White House Easter Egg Roll provided a setting for Tiffany and Michael to share this new chapter in their lives with the public. It provided a heartwarming view of family life in the spotlight, showcasing the joy and tradition that are part of the Easter holiday





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