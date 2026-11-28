Tiffany Trump shared rare photos of her parents Donald and Marla together at Mar-a-Lago for Thanksgiving, highlighting the enduring cordial relationship between her parents more than two decades after their 1999 divorce.

Tiffany Trump posted a series of photographs on her Instagram page on November 28, offering a rare glimpse into her blended family gathering at Mar-a-Lago. The images captured a moment of familial unity as she stood beside her mother, Marla Maples, her husband of four years, Michael Boulos, and their one-year-old son, Alexander.

The post depicted Tiffany glowing in a white collared shift dress while posing for the camera alongside her family members. The visual narrative extended beyond the initial group shot, featuring intimate moments that highlighted the relaxed and affectionate atmosphere of the holiday celebration among the extended relatives.

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Core Details of the Family Gathering

The carousel of images included a tender scene of Donald Trump engaging in conversation with his grandson. In one specific photograph, the former President was seen holding young Alexander, who was cradled in his mother's arms, showcasing a clear moment of grandfatherly affection and bonding during the festive occasion.

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Additional visuals from the event showed Alexander playing happily on the grass with his toys and a friendly pet dog. These candid shots provided a look at the daily interactions and peaceful environment at the Mar-a-Lago estate, emphasizing the casual and joyful nature of the family's holiday traditions.

Donald Trump and Marla Maples divorced in 1999, yet the couple has maintained a cordial relationship over the years since their split. This recent gathering at Mar-a-Lago serves as a public testament to their ability to coexist respectfully, allowing their children and grandchildren to experience a unified family dynamic during significant holidays.

Public Reaction to the Reunion

Fans of the Trump family took to social media platforms to express their delight at seeing the family come together for the occasion. One follower of the family declared, "I love that Marla is included!" while another added, "Marla and the President are class acts. I'm so glad they can celebrate Holidays together as a family," reflecting positive sentiment regarding the non-confrontational dynamic between the ex-spouses.

Tiffany Trump On Her Parents' Relationship

Tiffany Trump has previously spoken about her admiration for the manner in which her parents conducted themselves after their separation. She stated that she has an emotional bond with her father and described him as always being the funniest and most loving father, highlighting the positive personal qualities she retained from her upbringing.

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She also emphasized the supportive nature of her parents towards each other and their children. Tiffany noted that she is lucky to have parents who are so supportive of her, adding that their mutual respect is evident in how they handle their post-divorce interactions, setting a constructive example for their family members.

The Enduring Bond With Her Mother

Naturally, Tiffany's bond with her mother has stood the test of time. Marla Maples largely raised Tiffany as a single mother, away from the intense public spotlight that typically surrounds the Trump family. This background has fostered a close and private connection between mother and daughter that remains strong.

Now a mother herself, the connection between Tiffany and Marla is clearly visible in their recent interactions. The social media posts and public appearances confirm that their relationship continues to be a central and supportive part of Tiffany's life, providing a stable foundation as she navigates her own role as a parent to Alexander.

The Thanksgiving gathering at Mar-a-Lago thus stands as a significant moment of public visibility for the blended family. It underscores the continued presence of Marla Maples in the lives of Donald Trump's children and grandchildren, marking a peaceful evolution in the family's public narrative more than two decades after the original divorce.