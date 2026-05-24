Tiffany Trump shares behind-the-scenes look at Donald Trump Jr's intimate wedding weekend with Bettina Anderson

Tiffany Trump has shared a behind-the-scenes look at her brother, Donald Trump Jr's, intimate wedding weekend with new bride Bettina Anderson. The loved-up couple headed to the glamorous Bahamas after their Palm Beach ceremony for a sun-soaked event limited to their closest friends and family members.

Tiffany Trump has shared a behind-the-scenes look at her brother, Donald Trump Jr 's, intimate wedding weekend with new bride Bettina Anderson . The loved-up couple headed to the glamorous Bahamas after their Palm Beach ceremony for a sun-soaked event limited to their closest friends and family members, including Tiffany and Ivanka Trump.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Tiffany shared a stunning picture of herself relaxing under the moonlight at the gorgeous locale, as she smiled for the camera. Her long blonde hair was curled in casual beach waves, and she sported neutral, glowing makeup and a soft pink lip. The mom-of-one sported a strappy, brown, patterned gown from Pucci for the occasion, which retails for $1,685 online, for the getaway.

In another story posted on Sunday, she shared a calming video of the relaxing ocean waves and crystal-clear water in what appeared to be the perfect beach day. Tiffany's mom is Marla Maples, the second wife of President Donald Trump, who appears to be close to Bettina herself, as she attended her bridal shower last month at Mar-a-Lago. The day before, Tiffany shared a full look at her outfit, posing on a path surrounded by lush greenery.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Tiffany shared a stunning picture of herself relaxing under the moonlight, as she smiled for the camera. In another story posted on Sunday, she shared a calming video of the relaxing ocean waves and crystal-clear water.

Bettina Anderson also took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo of her wedding ring alongside her new husband, Donald Trump Jr. It was first whispered that the wedding would be held on the luxurious private island of Little Pipe Cay, where they spent an idyllic vacation last year, after tensions in the Middle East forced the couple to dramatically scale back their White House wedding plans. But the Daily Mail has since learned that Bettina had such fond memories of her time on Norman's Cay in the Exumas with bestie Hope Smith that it was under strong consideration for the venue.

Hope, a fashionista and former Playmate of the year, and Bettina are seen in a YouTube video of the trip, frolicking on the white-sand beach of the private island, with a stunning mansion in view. Norman’s Cay, in the isolated Bahamian island chain of Exuma, is an exclusive and lush paradise beloved of 39-year-old Bettina, who previously spent time there with her close pal.

It has a private airstrip with its own customs clearance for the private jet crowd and is described as a ‘members only sanctuary’ for visitors enjoying the villa estates and private yacht facilities. Personalized butler services are another hallmark, along with the pristine and uncrowded beaches. The only way to get there is by a chartered plane or boat. Once there, accommodation costs at least $1,400 per person per night, ensuring maximum discretion.

While Don Jr’s president father did not attend the Bahamas ceremony, the couple is hoping to hold a third wedding celebration at the White House in the future, where Donald Trump and Melania Trump can attend, sources told People. The day before, Tiffany shared a full look at her outfit, posing on a path surrounded by lush greenery. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Tiffany shared a stunning picture of herself relaxing under the moonlight, as she smiled for the camera.

In another story posted on Sunday, she shared a calming video of the relaxing ocean waves and crystal-clear water. Bettina Anderson also took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo of her wedding ring alongside her new husband, Donald Trump Jr. She posted a black-and-white shot of their hands, with their understated silver rings on full display.

'Forever yours, forever mind,' she wrote with a white heart. She followed it up with a message that said: 'The whole point is to marry your best friend.

' Just a year after Don Jr's public split from newly minted Greek ambassador Kimberly Guilfoyle, he began dating Anderson before popping the question with a giant eight–carat diamond ring this past holiday season. The engagement news was revealed by his father, President Trump, during a Christmas White House reception, as the 47–year–old eldest son revealed he was unsure whether his new bride–to–be would actually accept his proposal as he got down on one knee.

But she did - and it seems like Bettina already has approval from her new family





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Tiffany Trump Donald Trump Jr Bettina Anderson Wedding Weekend Bahamas Palm Beach Ceremony Instagram Moonlight Beach Waves Gown Wedding Ring Norman's Cay Exuma Private Island Accommodation Costs Discretion

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