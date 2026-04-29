Tiffany Trump Shines in Postpartum Glamour at White House State Dinner

Tiffany Trump made a glamorous return to the public eye at the White House state dinner, showcasing her postpartum figure in a stunning strapless gown. The event, attended by King Charles and Queen Camilla, also featured appearances from Ivanka Trump and other high-profile guests, marking a star-studded evening in Washington, DC.

Tiffany Trump made a striking appearance at the White House state dinner, showcasing her postpartum figure in a stunning strapless gown. The 32-year-old, daughter of former President Donald Trump and Marla Maples, attended the event in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, sharing a series of photos on Instagram.

Her monochrome pastel yellow dress featured a sweetheart neckline, intricate bodice detailing, and a floor-length pleated skirt, resembling a $277 Miss Rosier design. Tiffany, who gave birth to her son Alexander last May, styled her bleached blonde hair in sculpted curls and accessorized minimally with a statement diamond necklace. She posed alongside her husband, Michael Boulos, whom she married in 2022, before capturing solo shots. Michael complemented her in a classic black tailcoat suit with a white bow tie.

The Trump family, including Ivanka Trump, gathered for the event, where President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hosted King Charles and Queen Camilla during their four-day visit. Melania wore a pale delphinium pink Dior Haute Couture gown with matching gloves and pumps, while Queen Camilla donned a deep pink Fiona Clare dress paired with a historic amethyst and diamond necklace. Ivanka, who now resides in Miami, dazzled in a sky-blue Reem Acra gown with mesh sleeves and silver embellishments.

Other notable attendees included New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and Lauren Sanchez. Tiffany and Michael's love story began during a Greek Isles vacation with actress Lindsay Lohan. Their relationship progressed quickly, with Michael proposing in the White House Rose Garden with a $1.2 million 13-carat emerald-cut diamond ring. They tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at Mar-a-Lago and welcomed their son three years later.

President Trump publicly announced Tiffany's pregnancy at a rally in December 2024, acknowledging her father-in-law, Massad Boulos, before sharing the news.

'He happens to be the father of Tiffany's husband, Michael, who's a very exceptional young guy,' Trump said at the time





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