Moses Munthali faces court charges after four-year-old Tiger Munthali died following a black Range Rover crash on Drumcross Road in Bathgate on November 6. Tributes pour in from the community.

Tiger Munthali, a four-year-old boy, tragically passed away in the hospital following a severe single-vehicle collision involving a black Range Rover. The fatal accident occurred on Drumcross Road in Bathgate, West Lothian, on Friday, November 6, prompting an immediate and widespread outpouring of grief from his family and the local community. His mother described the loss as beyond words, expressing profound heartbreak while requesting privacy during this extremely difficult period of mourning.

The Fatal Crash Details and Emergency Response

The incident took place at approximately 4:30 pm on Friday, November 6, when the black Range Rover involved in the crash struck an object or lost control on Drumcross Road. Emergency services arrived swiftly to attend to the occupants of the vehicle. Tiger Munthali was transported by ambulance to St John's Hospital in Livingston, where medical staff treated him for his injuries. Tragically, he did not survive and was pronounced dead later that same day at the hospital. Police Scotland confirmed the death of the four-year-old male passenger in the immediate aftermath of the collision.

Also read Tiger Woods to make golf comeback nine months after Florida car crash

Father Arrested and Charged in Connection to Death

Following the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash, law enforcement officials moved quickly to identify and apprehend individuals responsible for the tragedy. A 28-year-old man, identified as Moses Munthali of Bathgate, was arrested and charged in direct connection with the incident. He appeared privately at Livingston Sheriff Court to face the charge of causing death by dangerous driving. During the brief hearing, Moses Munthali made no plea and was subsequently committed for further examination. The court ordered that he be remanded in custody to ensure he remains detained during the interim period before his next scheduled court appearance.

Family Statement and Community Tributes

The family of Tiger Munthali released a poignant statement through Police Scotland to honor the memory of the young boy. His mother expressed that Tiger was the center of their world and emphasized that he would be loved and missed every day. She asked for privacy while the family grieved, while also noting her gratitude for the kindness shown to them by others. In addition to the family statement, Police shared a photograph of Tiger wearing a brown and green stripy jumper, capturing his beaming smile. The image highlighted the vibrant life that has been lost, resonating deeply with the many locals who knew him as a gorgeous and beloved child.

Advertisement

Members of the community where Tiger lived and played have responded with an outpouring of sorrow and support. Lanna Mcdonald, a staff member at Bathgate's Rainbow Nursery, took to social media to share her thoughts, stating that she could not stop thinking about Tiger's mother. She remembered Tiger's beautiful wee smile, laugh, and gorgeous eyes, indicating that the nursery family would miss him tremendously. Susan Johnston, also associated with Rainbow Nursery Bathgate, echoed these sentiments, writing that they were heartbroken and would miss the most beautiful boy every day.

Aimee Hogg, who knew Tiger from a baby group a few years prior, expressed her deep sadness for the entire family, sending love and support during this tragic time. Stephanie Lyle, who ran Baby Sensory West Lothian, recalled welcoming Tiger and his lovely mother to their classes. She described hearing the news as incredibly sad and offered strength to the grieving family. Megan McComb shared that she had been thinking of Tiger's mother since the moment the horrific accident occurred, emphasizing how much Tiger was loved. Rachel Hume added a simple tribute, wishing Tiger rest in peace and noting that his beautiful smile and sweet dreams would be remembered fondly.

Ongoing Investigation and Legal Next Steps

Police Scotland continues to investigate the specifics of the single-vehicle smash that claimed Tiger Munthali's life. Officers have publicly appealed for any witnesses who may have seen the crash or any individuals who possess dash cam footage of the incident on Drumcross Road to come forward with information. The presence of such evidence could be critical in finalizing the details of the dangerous driving charge against Moses Munthali. Following his remand in custody, Moses Munthali is scheduled to return to Livingston Sheriff Court within eight days for further proceedings. This upcoming appearance will determine the next stages of the legal process as the case moves forward.

The crash on Drumcross Road has left a lasting impact on the local area, with some residents noting the road's dangerous nature. Scott Mcmillan commented on the accident, mentioning that he avoids the road whenever possible due to its reputation, highlighting the shame of such a tragic event occurring there. The community continues to send messages of love and support to the Munthali family. As the legal proceedings unfold, the focus remains on accountability for Moses Munthali and the remembrance of Tiger, a child whose memory has united a grieving community in shared sorrow.