Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump's Relationship Despite DUI Arrest

Despite Tiger Woods' recent DUI arrest, his relationship with Vanessa Trump remains 'serious' and 'in love', according to reports. Woods has completed an intensive rehabilitation program in Zurich and is eager to continue his recovery and put the legal issues behind him.

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump are still 'serious' and very much 'in love' despite the golf legend's recent DUI arrest, according to reports. Woods, a 15-time major champion, has just completed an intensive rehabilitation program in Zurich after being charged with driving under the influence following a car crash near his home in Jupiter, Florida on March 27.

Police reportedly found prescription opioid pills in his possession at the time of the arrest, which he had been using to manage chronic injury pain. Woods has pleaded not guilty to DUI. The 50-year-old has been in a relationship with 48-year-old Vanessa, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr., for roughly 18 months after they hard-launched the romance in a bombshell Instagram post.

And despite his arrest and rehab trip, a source has told People that she remains head over heels for Tiger.

'Vanessa and Tiger are in love, still serious, and happy to see each other,' the insider is quoted as saying. Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump are still 'serious' and 'in love' despite his recent rehab stint Woods has completed a rehab program in Switzerland after being arrested for DUI on March 27 Read MoreEXCLUSIVE Inside Tiger Woods' 90-day rehab: His phone calls home and 'intense psychological' treatment ' is eager to help him continue with his progress and move beyond any more public scandals — which they both dislike intensely.

The source added that Woods took his trip 'seriously' and is 'all about continuing his recovery and putting this chapter behind him.

' 'He is in good spirits and also can't wait to put the legal issues to rest,' they said. There had been speculation that the relationship was on the rocks, but Vanessa quickly rubbished that talk by throwing her support behind Woods on Instagram after his arrest. A week after his the incident, she shared a loved-up photo of them together on Instagram and wrote: 'Love you'.

Nevertheless, the Daily Mail later confirmed that Vanessa was adamant Woods needed thorough professional help and wouldn't stand for history repeating itself once more. The latest saga is the fourth time he has been in trouble after being behind the wheel of a car. He was arrested for another DUI in 2017 after police found him slumped in his car in Florida with five drugs in his system, including two painkillers.

Woods was arrested for driving under the influencer after flipping his SUV in Jupiter Island But Vanessa remains head over heels for the golf icon despite his issues away from the sport Woods considers Trump's kids 'family' of his own, including aspiring golfer Kai (right) Woods was later involved in a similar crash in 2021 in California, which shattered his right leg after he was trapped under the vehicle. He needed multiple surgeries in order to recover from his injuries.

He also crashed into a fire hydrant in November 2009 as he tried to flee his Florida home after wife Elin Nordegren discovered he had been having an affair. It sparked an unraveling of his reputation that he has never truly recovered from. Woods shares daughter Sam Alexis, 18, and son Charlie, 17, with ex-wife Elin Nordegren, while Trump has five children with the son of the president in Kai, 19; Donald, 17; Tristan, 14; Spencer, 13; and Chloe, 11.

The source also told People that Trump's kids are 'like family' to Woods.

'Especially Kai, who is a dedicated golfer and around the age of Tiger's kids,' the insider explained





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tiger Woods Vanessa Trump Relationship Arrest Rehab Driving Under The Influence Prescription Opioid Pills Chronic Injury Pain Instagram Post Support Relationship On The Rocks Vanessa Trump's Kids Like Family Golf Icon Aspiring Golfer Kai Trump's Kids Like Family Golf Icon Aspiring Golfer Kai Trump's Kids Like Family

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