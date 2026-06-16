Tiger Woods Faces DUI Charges and Health Struggle Amid Relationship with Vanessa Trump

Golf champion Tiger Woods is dealing with DUI charges following a Florida crash and is focusing on his health, all while his relationship with Vanessa Trump has faced a challenging year.

Tiger Woods , the legendary professional golfer, has been in a relationship with Vanessa Trump since 2024. The couple publicly announced their romance in March 2025, a period that soon became fraught with significant personal and legal challenges for both individuals.

The year 2026, in particular, proved to be a tumultuous one, marked by Vanessa's private health struggles and a major legal incident involving Woods. On March 27, 2026, Woods was arrested on a DUI charge following a single-vehicle rollover crash near his residence in Jupiter Island, Florida. Responding police officers reported observing signs of impairment. Although a breathalyzer test returned a zero blood alcohol reading, Woods allegedly refused to submit to a urine test.

Authorities also noted that he was found in possession of two white pills, later identified as hydrocodone, a powerful prescription painkiller. The incident sparked a lengthy legal process. Woods initially pleaded not guilty to the charges. His legal strategy has focused on protecting his medical privacy, with his attorneys working to prevent the subpoena of his personal health records.

Court documents filed on June 13 revealed that the Martin County State Attorney's office intended to issue a subpoena for all medical documentation pertaining to his substance use. As of June 30, Woods's legal team had a 10-day window to file any formal objections to this motion. Prior to this, a separate subpoena had been issued to his local pharmacy, demanding the release of his complete prescription history from January 1, 2026, through the date of the crash.

Prosecutors sought detailed information including the frequency of prescription fills, the quantity of pills dispensed, specific dosages, and the accompanying instructions for those medications. In the immediate aftermath of the crash and his arrest, Woods issued a public statement acknowledging the gravity of the situation. He announced he would be stepping away from his professional duties for an indefinite period to seek treatment and focus on his health.

He framed this as a necessary step toward achieving lasting recovery, with the goal of returning to both his personal life and golf career in a healthier, stronger, and more focused state. He asked for privacy for his family and loved ones during this difficult time. This entire episode has unfolded against the backdrop of his relationship with Vanessa Trump, who has reportedly been a source of support.

The legal proceedings continue, and the future of Woods's career remains uncertain as he navigates the complex intersection of personal health, legal accountability, and public scrutiny





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Tiger Woods Vanessa Trump DUI Arrest Hydrocodone Florida Crash Legal Proceedings Golf Subpoena Medical Records Treatment

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