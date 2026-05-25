Tiger Woods Posts Heartfelt Memorial Day Message Amid Beckettes in Rehab and Vanessa Trumps Cancer Diagnosis

The 50-year-old golf icon was rehabbed in the European country after a DUI arrest in March, but has now released a heartfelt message on social media honoring the military. His rumoured return to rehab comes as news breaks that his girlfriend Vanessa has been diagnosed with breast cancer. Vanessa has expressed strong emotions about having Woods in rehab when she received her diagnosis. Despite this, Vanessa will not let her husband defeat her cancer, saying she is gonna fight like hell.

Tiger Woods posted a heartfelt message on social media to honor the military and the sacrifices made by those in service, after his rumored return to rehab in Switzerland.

Woods has been in intense treatment at a facility in Zurich, following his DUI arrest in March. His girlfriend Vanessa Trump has been diagnosed with breast cancer, and sources claim that Woods was not in a position to be there for her when she received the news. Woods was photographed returning to Florida on May 13, but has been back in Switzerland since his return to rehab





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Tiger Woods Memorial Day Rehab Breast Cancer Vanessa Trump

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