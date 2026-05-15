Tiger Woods Returns to US Following Intensive Rehabilitation in Switzerland

Golf legend Tiger Woods has returned to the United States after completing a specialized rehabilitation program in Zurich, Switzerland, following a DUI incident and a struggle with pain management.

Tiger Woods has made his first public appearance since his shocking legal troubles began in March, touching down in the United States after completing a rigorous rehabilitation stint in Zurich, Switzerland.

The fifteen-time major champion was spotted disembarking his private jet at Palm Beach International Airport on Wednesday, appearing somber as he returned home. This journey to Switzerland was initiated following a distressing incident near his residence in Jupiter, Florida, where he was arrested for driving under the influence after his vehicle rolled onto its side.

During the arrest, authorities discovered prescription opioid medication in his possession, which the legendary golfer had reportedly been using to cope with the excruciating chronic pain resulting from years of professional sports and numerous surgeries. The rehabilitation program in Zurich was designed to be intensive, focusing not only on the psychological aspects of recovery but also on a critical transition in how Woods manages his physical suffering.

According to sources, the golfer has been working closely with a pain management specialist to find sustainable, non-addictive alternatives to opioids. This transition is vital for his long-term health and his hope to return to the professional circuit. Although the program was structured as a ninety-day commitment, Woods was able to return to the States after approximately forty days, suggesting a positive response to the treatment.

Throughout this period, he maintained a small circle of contact, communicating via Zoom and phone calls with his children, his agent Mark Steinberg, and his partner Vanessa Trump. The legal ramifications of the March incident continue to loom over the athlete. Woods faced charges of driving under the influence after his Land Rover clipped a truck trailer on a residential beachside road, causing significant damage to the vehicle.

While a breathalyzer test indicated a lack of alcohol in his system, Woods reportedly refused a urine test, and the presence of pain pills in his pocket led to the impairment charges. Despite this being his second DUI-related incident in Florida since 2017, his legal representatives have expressed optimism that he can avoid incarceration.

This legal battle is unfolding alongside a personal recovery process heavily supported by Vanessa Trump, who has been vocal about her approval of the private treatment in Switzerland, recognizing that intensive therapy was a necessary step for the man she loves. Despite the turmoil of the past few months, the golfing world is already looking toward a potential comeback.

Jim Furyk, the captain for the 2027 US Ryder Cup team set to compete at Adare Manor in Ireland, has signaled a strong desire to involve Woods in the event. Furyk noted that while he had given Woods space and privacy to focus on his health and family, he intends to reach out soon to discuss a potential role.

Whether as a playing member or in an advisory capacity—similar to the support he once provided for Keegan Bradley—Furyk believes that Woods' unparalleled knowledge and experience would be an invaluable asset to the team room. Insider reports suggest that Woods himself remains desperate to return to the game he loves, believing that he still has professional golf left in him.

The path forward involves a holistic approach to wellness, aiming to resolve both the physical pain of his injuries and the personal challenges that led to the Florida incident, with a goal of returning to the sport in a healthier, more stable state





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