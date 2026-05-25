Tiger Woods's Private Jet Returns to Switzerland After Rehab Stay, Vanessa Trump Diagnosed with Breast Cancer

Tiger Woods's private jet has reportedly returned to Switzerland, where the golf icon was recently in rehab. Golfweek has cited a report from Celebplanes.com that shows the 50-year-old's Gulfstream V jet took off on Saturday night from Witham Field in Stuart, Florida and landed at Zurich airport. The golf icon was in rehab in the European country following his driving under the influence (DUI) arrest in March, but was pictured returning to Florida on May 13. It emerged earlier this week that he was still in Switzerland when girlfriend Vanessa Trump was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this month. The 48-year-old, who is the ex-wife of President Donald Trump's eldest son, Don Jr, revealed on Wednesday night that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer and is 'working closely' with doctors on a treatment plan.

Tiger Woods 's private jet has reportedly returned to Switzerland, where the golf icon was recently in rehab. Golfweek has cited a report from Celebplanes.com that shows the 50-year-old's Gulfstream V jet took off on Saturday night from Witham Field in Stuart, Florida and landed at Zurich airport.

The golf icon was in rehab in the European country following his driving under the influence (DUI) arrest in March, but was pictured returning to Florida on May 13. It emerged earlier this week that he was still in Switzerland when girlfriend Vanessa Trump was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this month.

The 48-year-old, who is the ex-wife of President Donald Trump's eldest son, Don Jr, revealed on Wednesday night that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer and is 'working closely' with doctors on a treatment plan. Woods was charged with driving under the influence, property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test. Last week, Woods was on the star-studded guest list for a special ceremony to mark Kai Trump's high school graduation.

But his return comes after a source told the Daily Mail earlier this week that Vanessa will resent Woods deep down for being in rehab when she got her diagnosis. Despite giving him an 'ultimatum' to seek professional help, Vanessa will be hurt by the fact the golf legend wasn't there in her hour of need when she received the cancer diagnosis, an insider has claimed.

Vanessa said in her Instagram post on Wednesday that she was grateful to her doctors for performing the procedure. The model also added that she is 'staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the love and support of my family, my kids and those closest to me'. And she has made it clear to those in her inner circle that she will fight the illness with everything she's got.

Woods was detained on March 27 after flipping his SUV while trying to overtake a truck and trailer at high speed in the billionaire enclave of Jupiter Island. Woods rolled his car near his Jupiter Island home in March, his fourth incident involving a car. Woods agreed to a breathalyzer test that showed no signs of alcohol, but refused a urine test. Subsequently, the golf legend has been undergoing 'intense treatment' at a facility in Zurich.

Woods has pleaded not guilty. As a result of the worrying crash, the 15-time major champion has been undergoing 'intense treatment' at a facility in Zurich.

'He's got a pain management doctor who is helping him deal with his body pain without addictive opioids,' a source told the Daily Mail last month. 'He calls or Zooms a small number of people: Vanessa, his kids, Mark Steinberg. 'He's responding well to treatment, and Vanessa is very happy with what she's hearing... it's a 90-day program but he's able to leave whenever he wants





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Tiger Woods Private Jet Rehab Driving Under The Influence (DUI) Breast Cancer Vanessa Trump Kai Trump Golf Icon Zürich Celebplanes.Com Golfweek Daily Mail Instagram Pain Management Doctor Treatment Program Jupiter Island Property Damage Refusal To Submit To A Lawful Test Driving Under The Influence (DUI) Golf Legend Relationship With Vanessa Ultimatum To Seek Professional Help Breast Cancer Diagnosis Treatment Plan Painful Body Pain Addictive Opioids Golf Icon Golf Legend Relationship With Vanessa Ultimatum To Seek Professional Help Breast Cancer Diagnosis Treatment Plan Painful Body Pain Addictive Opioids

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